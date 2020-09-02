Long-lasting sanitizer developed in Houston with nano technology to kill germs on contact

Companies, schools, and sports teams are all trying to find ways to fight COVID-19. Now a local company is getting national attention, after developing a product that is touted to protect and last eight hours at a time.

Obviously, we've learned we need to wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect ourselves, but the company wants to offer an added layer of protection against germs.

In fact, it got the attention of the Denver Broncos and other teams, now running through misters to get sprayed with a medical-grade sanitizer called MicroSURE. It’s expected to last eight hours, all in hopes of protecting them from COVID-19, as seen on TMZ. They're also using it around their practice field, offices and locker rooms, and it's developed in Houston.

"I think it's going to gain even more interest with not just the NFL, but I think other sports leagues here in the U.S. I think it's a really good product to keep the players safe, the coaches safe, the staff, and then eventually the stadiums, and the people that hopefully can get back and attending the games," states Felipe Guzman, the CEO of Prime Eco Group in Houston and distributes the product.

He works with Dr. Erwin Lo and a group of doctors, who developed the product in Houston almost 15 years ago. He's a surgeon who often implants spinal hardware in his patients. He came up with the idea of the product to help protect his patients in the operating room and after surgery.

"One of the ongoing problems that we have are those implants sometimes getting infected in susceptible individuals," explains Dr. Lo. That could vary from a patient with diabetes or a compromised immune system. "Antibiotics typically are unable to penetrate and eradicate those infections adequately, and in many cases, we had to go back into the second operation and remove the hardware," further explains Dr. Lo.

He says the product they developed helps prevent infection. Now he hopes it will help during the pandemic. Dr. Lo says they adhere to strict guidelines set by the FDA. Now MicroSURE that was used in the ER is available in smaller quantities for everyone. Major universities and hospitals are studying this, and Dr. Lo says research shows the micro-nano technology can kill a virus on contact.

“They're able to disrupt the outer coverings the cell walls cell membranes of any bacteria or viruses or molds, fungus that land on it,” says Dr. Lo.

He explains that alcohol-based sanitizers evaporate, but he says MircoSURE does not easily leave surfaces, even your hands. He explains that soap won't even wash it off.

“The only reason that would come off is because the dead skin cells would normally slough off periodically throughout the day, usually after every six or eight hours, depending on how much abrasion is to the skin. But if you were to apply it on, let's say on a table top, whether it's glass, wood or whatever the material is, as long as it's solid and it's allowed to dry, it pretty much stays on there permanently,” states Dr. Lo.

Now they’ve turned the industrial product into a personal one during the pandemic.

“We have a two ounce bottle, which is very friendly to use, you can spray it on. You can get about 160 to 170 sprays per two ounces. We use it all the time. I use it on my daughter before we leave the house. We put it on our face and our in our hands, really just to kind of keep us protected. We also sell it in one gallon bottles. One gallon can cover 5,000 square feet. So if you imagine an office space or a school, office or school buildings, you can kind of understand about how many gallons you need to really get good surface coverage and keeping all your surfaces, equipment, and skin sanitized,” says Guzman.

It’s important to note that this is not an alcohol-based product.

“The conventional product for years is alcohol, which is a good disinfectant, but it wasn't meant to be used as frequently as we're using it now. We've done studies here where we've seen people putting it on five to ten times a day. I know people who just walk across sanitizer and have to put it on their hands, so that's not good for long-term use. Products like this very much are looking for that hygiene and it's completely different technology. It's very, very forward-thinking technology,” says Guzman.

For more information, go to: www.pegpc.com