Lone Star Flight Museum honors 9/11 victims and a Houston survivor

Houstonian still feeling survivor’s guilt decades after the attack on 9/11 while he was in NYC
On Saturday, we mark 20-years since the 9/11 terror attack, when we lost 3,000 lives on September 11th and thousands more from the injuries and health issues sustained that day, and in the cleanup that followed. Miraculously, many survived being at ground zero the day of the attack, one of them was a Houstonian visiting New York for work at the time.
HOUSTON - The Lone Star Flight Museum unveiled their brand new exhibit Friday "Never Forget" commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.
This special exhibit remembers and honors the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks.
The names of each of those lost cover the gallery walls and an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam is also displayed.
One person who remembers it all too well is Houstonian Billy Forney, a graduate of Rice University whose career as a commodity options trader took him to New York on that tragic day.
Forney says he continues to tell his story to make sure the day is never forgotten and that the truth doesn’t get lost.
The exhibit runs through January 11, 2022. The Lone Star Flight Museum will be open on September 11th, Billy Forney will be a guest speaker.
For more info, check out the museum's website.