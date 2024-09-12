Locksley shooting: Mother killed during child's birthday party in Houston

The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect after a mother was killed during her child's birthday party in Houston.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 8200 block of Locksley around 8:30 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Estranged wife of former Dynamo player captured in disturbing video talks exclusively to FOX 26

Police stated a get together was being held for one of her children when a suspect showed up.

Authorities said some type of argument occurred in the doorway of the home and that's when shots were fired.

Houston police said they do know who the suspect is and are asking for him to turn himself in to HPD Homicide.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The suspect is believed to be driving a white Tahoe, possibly a Suburban, that took off from the location.

If you have any information that leads to the whereabouts of the suspect, contact authorities.