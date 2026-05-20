Lockdown lifted at Klein Forest HS after report of weapon deemed false

The Brief Klein Forest High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Wednesday. The district says police investigated a report of a person with a weapon. Police determined the report to be false.



A report of a weapon on campus prompted a lockdown at Klein Forest High School on Wednesday morning.

According to Klein ISD, the report was "fully investigated and determined by law enforcement to be false," and the campus has returned to normal operations.

Timeline:

At 9:30 a.m., the district posted an alert to their website saying the school was on lockdown while campus administration and district police investigated a "safety concern." Parents were asked not to come to the campus.

At 10:07 a.m., the district said the high school was moved from lockdown to hold status, and police and administration continued to monitor the situation.

In an update at 10:35 a.m., the district said the hold was lifted, and the school transitioned back to normal operations. They assured parents that all students and staff are safe.

What they're saying:

In the update, the district said they received a report of a person holding a weapon inside the school, which prompted the lockdown.

Law enforcement determined the report to be false. The district says the entire building was checked.

The district says Klein ISD police also investigated a report of a person at a nearby restaurant who matched the description of the person in the initial report. They say that report was also false.

Read the full 10:35 a.m. update below:

"All students and staff are safe, and Klein Forest High School is transitioning back to normal operations.

Earlier this morning, the campus responded to a report of a person holding a weapon inside the school. The campus was immediately placed on lockdown, Klein Police immediately took action, and we followed all established safety procedures.

This report was fully investigated and determined by law enforcement to be false.

During the incident, we also received reports of a person at a nearby restaurant who matched the description of the individual in the initial report. Klein ISD Police investigated that report as well, and it was determined to be false.

The entire building has been checked, every floor has been cleared, and all students and staff remain safe.

Our established safety protocols worked exactly as they were designed to work, and we are grateful to our students, staff, Klein ISD Police, and law enforcement partners for their quick and coordinated response.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we worked to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

Sincerely,

Klein ISD"