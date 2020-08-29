Local leaders calling for 'national healing' following Blake shooting

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and local leaders are calling for national healing.



The group gathered at the historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church Saturday where Martin Luther King spent time while in Houston.



The congresswoman says she is introducing legislation regarding the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



"I say to Caucasians, we cannot carry this alone," the congresswoman said. "The nation cannot stand alone, we beg of you to engage in this discussion, let not fear and intimidation send you away."

Local leaders also said they plan to start a series of “Racial Dialogue in Houston” starting in September.