Local horse rescuer loses her sanctuary to eviction, but the story still has happy ending

Facing an eviction is tough for anyone, but just imagine how hard it would be when you've got several animals you've got to find a home for too.



"I will get through this. I will succeed. I'm not giving up," said Lisa Rogers, founder of Amazing Grace Acres Equine Rescue.



We first met Rogers last August. She began saving lives in 2009.



RELATED: Founder of horse rescue, 14 animals on the verge of being on the street



"So far I've rescued 125 and I've adopted out 89," Rogers said.



Five months ago, Rogers was facing eviction from her 32-acre lot in Ace a small town near Livingston.



Hurricane Harvey hit her sanctuary hard and COVID caused donations to dwindle.



"Honestly, I prayed a lot," said Rogers.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER



Her biggest worry? Her nine horses, two donkeys, one mule, and three dogs.



Sadly, she got evicted. But within just two weeks' time, she relocated to a one-acre spot near her old place.



"Thanks for you coming out and the Houston Chronicle, we got enough donations to get this property here and got the babies moved," Rogers said.



"Neighbors, volunteers, friends, we were able to get everything here. The horses’ stalls put up all within such a short time frame. It's pretty amazing," said volunteer Jessica Glasgow.



Every animal made the move.



"I gained another one Miss Piggy Precious Princess Pricilla," Rogers said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The best part of all: Rogers owns the land so she'll never have to worry about getting evicted again.



"It's a big weight off my shoulders. I don't want to cry. I'm just grateful and I'm humbled," she said.



If you'd like to keep up with Lisa Rogers and her rescue sanctuary, click here.