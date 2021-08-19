Founder of horse rescue, 14 animals on the verge of being on the street

"I don’t know where I would be right now without these beautiful creatures," said Lisa Rogers, founder of Amazing Grace Acres Equine Rescue.

Rogers was a city of Houston inspector but an injury cut her career short.

So in 2015, she pursued a life-long dream of creating her 501C-3 non-profit organization.

"I’ve rescued over 125 horses and have adopted out 87," she said.

The love affair is mutual between Rogers and the horses.

"That’s Miss Rosie, she’s a Hurricane Harvey rescue," Rogers said while pointing to the horse. "See how lovable they are. I want to help people with disabilities with these babies because they are so loving they know what you’re feeling before you know what you’re feeling."

Rogers and her babies, as she calls them, are on the verge of homelessness.

She had no idea what she’s going to do with the 14 horses and two donkeys.

"No I don’t, I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m not leaving them," said Rogers.

She could be evicted any day.

"I don’t know where I’m going to go. I don’t have a big enough trailer and a big enough truck to put them in," Rogers said. "They’re my life they’re my purpose I’m here to help them."

For more information about Amazing Grace Acres Equine Rescue, click here.

