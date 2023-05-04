Concert-goers and music fans alike, get excited once you find out Concert Week has returned to Live Nation which means a limited-time ticket price offer you can’t pass up.

Live Nation announced Concert Week is returning which means fans can get $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows.

This annual week-long program is coming at the perfect time as the summer concert season is prepared to kickoff, so you can head out to shows and live music events at a great price.

So how does Concert Week work? Well, from May 10-16, fans can go online to Live Nation’s Concert Week website for a full list of participating events. Just select a show, look for the ticket labeled "Concert Week Promotion", and add it to your cart.

Presale tickets will be available early for Verizon and Rakuten members starting on May 9 at 9 a.m. Central Time until 11:59 p.m. General on-sale starts on May 10 at 9 a.m. Central Time. Ticket sales end on May 16 at 11:59 p.m.

If you’re looking for a particular show or want to know if a show near you is participating, you can filter your search by participating events, venues, or artists. You can also sort them by location to your closest city to only include participating shows nearby.

To access the Verizon presale, Verizon customers can link their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts any time before or during the presale window. Visit your Verizon Up account for more details.

To access Rakuten presale, you can sign up for a free account , Members get access to savings and rewards through the shopping platform. Once you sign up, you can receive a presale access code with will be available on your My Account page on Rakuten's app or website.

If you’re a part of Hilton’s Honors loyalty program, you are also able to use tout points to score tickets. You can connect your Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster account to use your Points to pay for all or part of the tickets for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the Hilton website . The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com .

The full list of shows participating includes:

$NOT, 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alejandro Fernández, The All-American Rejects and New Found Glory, The Get Up Kids & More, Angela Aguilar, Anita Baker, Arcangel, Avatar, Avenged Sevenfold, BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK, Bacilos, Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee, Barenaked Ladies, Beartooth & Trivium, Bebe Rexha, Beck & Phoenix, Becky Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Big Time Rush, Bill Maher, Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin, Breaking Benjamin, Bret Michaels Parti-Gras, Brooks & Dunn, Bryan Adams, Charlie Puth, Chelsea Handler, The Chicks, Colin Jost, Counting Crows, Darius Rucker, David Spade, Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Dermot Kennedy, Dierks Bentley, Disturbed, The Doobie Brothers, Don Toliver, Dream Theater, Edén Muñoz, Eladio Carrion, Electric Callboy, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Fall Out Boy, Foreigner, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters, Fuerza Regida, Garbage & Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Ghost, Godsmack and Staind, Goo Goo Dolls, Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule, Hank Williams Jr., Hayley Kiyoko, Hunter Hayes, Incubus, The Interrupters, It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt, Janet Jackson, Jason Aldean, Jason Leong, Jelly Roll, Jesse & Joy, Jimmy Carr, Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Kevin Hart, KIDZ BOP Kids, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Leon Larregui, Lewis Black, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, LL Cool J, Logic, Louis Tomlinson, Lovett or Leave It, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top, Macklemore, Maisie Peters, Måneskin, Man With A Mission, Marca MP, Marco Antonio Solís, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Maroon 5, Matchbox Twenty, Miranda Lambert, Mudvayne, Nickelback, NMIXX, The Offspring, The Original Misfits, Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family, Pantera, Parker McCollum, Pentatonix, Pepe Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, P!NK, Quinn XCII, Ray LaMontagne, Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, RuPaul's Drag Race, Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Sam Hunt, Sam Morril, Santana, Seal, Seven Lions, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Slightly Stoopid, The Smashing Pumpkins, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More, Stassi Schroeder, Stavros Halkias, Subtronics, Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci, TARJA, TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston, Tony Baker & KevOnStage, Trey Kennedy, VALLEY, Villano Antillano, Volbeat, W.A.S.P., Walker Hayes, The Warning, Waterparks, Weezer, Whiskey Myers, Wizkid, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Yellowcard, Young the Giant with Milky Chance, Yungblud, Zac Brown Band, and many more!

For more information on Live Nation's Concert Week, click here.