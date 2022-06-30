LIST: Independence Day 2022 Celebrations

The holiday weekend is upon us hopefully you are able to take some time off and enjoy the weekend. Lots to do in the best city in America, here are a few to get you started.

Catch the Star-Spangled Salute Saturday, July 3 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with a performance by the Woodlands Show Chorus, comprised of nearly 80 singers. Pre-concert activities begin at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment includes photo opportunities with characters, an instrument petting zoo and activations. Admission is free.

The city of Bellaire will host their Celebration Independence on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The celebrations take place on the great lawn in Lofkin Park at Bellaire Town Square kicking off with a parade followed by a festival. Live band, food, entertainment, and a children’s bike parade.

Post Houston is gearing up for a downtown fireworks display that will take place July 4 on their 5-acre Skylawn rooftop. It’s the perfect location to get down with the Houston Brass Band, Live DJs, games, food, and multiple bars on the roof. The festivities take place from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at 401 Franklin St. The event is free and all ages are welcomed.

Also, on Monday July 4, Rise Rooftop welcomes hip-hop artist Rick Ross, the biggest boss. The event takes place at 2600 Travis Street, ages 18 and up welcome, doors open at 9:30 p.m. with tickets beginning at $60.

There will be plenty of other parades and celebrations in many neighborhoods throughout the Greater Houston area. Enjoy your holiday weekend responsibly.