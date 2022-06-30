LIST: Independence Day 2022 Celebrations
HOUSTON - The holiday weekend is upon us hopefully you are able to take some time off and enjoy the weekend. Lots to do in the best city in America, here are a few to get you started.
Catch the Star-Spangled Salute Saturday, July 3 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with a performance by the Woodlands Show Chorus, comprised of nearly 80 singers. Pre-concert activities begin at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment includes photo opportunities with characters, an instrument petting zoo and activations. Admission is free.
The city of Bellaire will host their Celebration Independence on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The celebrations take place on the great lawn in Lofkin Park at Bellaire Town Square kicking off with a parade followed by a festival. Live band, food, entertainment, and a children’s bike parade.
Post Houston is gearing up for a downtown fireworks display that will take place July 4 on their 5-acre Skylawn rooftop. It’s the perfect location to get down with the Houston Brass Band, Live DJs, games, food, and multiple bars on the roof. The festivities take place from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at 401 Franklin St. The event is free and all ages are welcomed.
Also, on Monday July 4, Rise Rooftop welcomes hip-hop artist Rick Ross, the biggest boss. The event takes place at 2600 Travis Street, ages 18 and up welcome, doors open at 9:30 p.m. with tickets beginning at $60.
There will be plenty of other parades and celebrations in many neighborhoods throughout the Greater Houston area. Enjoy your holiday weekend responsibly.