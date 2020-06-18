LIST: Black-owned businesses in the Houston area
Accommodations
HOUSTON - La Maison In Midtown
Owners: Genora Boykins and Sharon Owens
Location: 2800 Brazos, Houston, Texas, 77006
Contact: 713.529.3600
Website: lamaisonmidtown.com
Wanderstay
Owner: Deidre Mathis
Location: 4018 Chartres St. Houston, TX 77004
Contact: 281.607.0295
Website: wanderstayhotels.com
Accounting Services
Creative's Accountant
Owner: Adeola Mosanya
Location: Houston
Contact: 832.350.8593
Website: creativesaccountant.com
25 Kredit Repair
Owner: Maggie Sayles
Location: Houston
Contact: 832.680.5161
Website: www.25kra.com
T & D Tax Service LLC
Owner: Tamisha Lowe-Hendricks
Location: 5425 N Fry Rd Ste 1303 Houston, Tx
Contact: 281.856.6568
Website: tanddtaxservicellc.com
Tailored WealthSaver
Owner: Adrienne Taylor
Location: League City, TX
Contact: 708.252.3337
Website: tailoredwealthsaver.org
Unspoken Game
Owner: Andrew Beaver
Location: Houston
Contact: 313.573.4860
Website: unspokengame.com
Black Money Moves
Owner: Meaghan Robinson
Location: Houston
Contact: 832.359.9510
Website: blackmoneymoves.com
Top Tier Tax
Owner: Ayanna Calvin
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 713.835.3798
Website: TopTierTax.Org
Auto Services
EaDo Hand Car Wash
Owners: Jason & Starr Harry
Location: 2919 Leeland St. Houston, TX 77003
Contact: 832.834.4892
Website: eadohandcarwash.com
Success Auto
Owner: Deborah Harris
Location: 6501 Belfort St., Houston,TX 77087
Contact: 713.847.6501
Website: idrivesuccess.com
Enroute Mobile Tire Company
Owner: Duke Amos
Location: Houston, TX 77098
Contact: 888.988.4737
Website: enroutetire.com
Bakeries
Glazed - The Doughnut Café
Owners: Ose Ohen, Dr. Omonele Nwokolo, Ehinor Ohen, and Dr. Amy Mauritz
Location: 1333 Old Spanish Trl. Houston, TX 77054
Contact: 346.718.2846
Website: eatglazed.com
D’lectable Sweets
Owner: Dialantra Punch
Location: Houston Tx
Contact: 281.608.9608
Wedding Cakes By Tammy Allen
Owner: Tammy Allen
Location: 7710 Cherry Park Dr. Suite B, Houston, TX 77095
Contact: 281.861.7995
Website: weddingcakesbytammyallen.com
Tipsy Pastry
Owner: Joshua Davis
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 832.303.2522
Website: tipsypastry.com/
Culture Sweets
Owner: Leeza Clark
Location: Houston
Contact: 832.819.8314
Popular Demand Gourmet Popcorn
Owner: Phylicia Singleton
Location: Hitchcock, TX
Contact: 409.457.5707
Grandmas Hands Bakery
Owner: Kari Scott
Location: Houston
Contact: 832.258.9574
Career Services
Rock Career Development
Owner: Julia C. Rock
Location: Houston
Contact: 713.487.5388
Website: RockCareer.com
DH Consulting
Owner: Dana Hammond
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 832.379.0358
Bars & Restaurants
Trez Art & Wine Bar
Owner: James Davis
Location: 920 Studemont St #150 Houston, TX 77007
Contact: 281.501.1788
Website: trezartandwinebar.com
Grooves of Houston
Owners: Nick Van Exel, Damon Jones, James Posey
Location: 2300 Pierce Houston, TX 77003
Contact: 713.652.9900
Website: houstongrooves.com
Plush Daiquiri Bar & Grill
Owners: Leighton Dickson, Marcus Barlow & JaKwan Walton
Location: 12716 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060
Contact: 832.666.2474
Website: plushbarandgrill.com
Prospect Park
Owners: Rob White & Jonathan Reitzell
Location: 3100 Fountain View Dr. Houston, TX 77057
Contact: 281.853.5851
Website: prospectparkrestaurants.com
Phil & Derek's
Owner: John & Shon Cruise
Location: 1701 Webster St E2, Houston, TX 77003
Contact: 281.501.3261
Website: philanddereks.com
Taste Bar + Kitchen
Owners: Chef Don Bowie & Kevin Kelley
Location: 3015 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77006
Contact: 832.538.1451
Website: tastebarkitchen.com
Turkey Leg Hut
Owner: Lynn & Nakia Price
Location: 4830 Almeda Rd suite a/b, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: 832.787.0770
Website: theturkeyleghut.com
Soul Food Vegan
Location: 2901 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: (713) 429-4388
Website: soulfoodveganhtx.com
Craft Burger
Location: 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Contact: (832) 291-3651
Website: craftburgerfoodtruck.com/
Reggae Hut
Location: 4814 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: (713) 520-7171
Website: orderreggaehut.com
Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food
Location: 5204 Yale St, Houston, TX 77022
Contact: (713) 699-1212
Website: estherscajunsoul.com
Kulture
Location: 701 Avenida De Las Americas Suite A, Houston, TX 77010
Contact: (713) 357-9697
Website: avenidahouston.com/listings/kulture/29084/
The Breakfast Klub
Location: 3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
Contact: (713) 528-8561
Website: thebreakfastklub.com/
Krab Kingz Seafood
Location: 6600 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77091
Contact: (832) 667-8799
Website: thekrabkingz.com
Lucille's
Location: 5512 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: (713) 568-2505
Website: lucilleshouston.com
Gatlin's BBQ
Location: 3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A, Houston, TX 77018
Contact: (713) 869-4227
Website: gatlinsbbq.com
Green Seed Vegan
Location: 4320 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: (844) 365-8346
Website: greenseedvegan.com
Burns Burger Shack
Location: 8307 De Priest St #77088, Houston, TX 77088
Contact: (832) 230-3538
Website: facebook.com/BurnsBurgerShack
Hank’s Ice Cream
Location: 9291 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025
Contact: (713) 665-5103
Website: facebook.com/pg/Hanks-Ice-Cream-Parlor
Cafe 4212
Location: 4212 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: (713) 522-4212
Website: cafe4212.com
Frenchy's Chicken
Location: 4646 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004 (multiple locations)
Contact: (713) 748-2233
Website: frenchyschicken.com
Ray's BBQ Shack
Location: 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021
Contact: (713) 748-4227
Website: raysbbqshack.com
Soul Food Vegan
Location: 2901 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: (713) 429-4388
Website: soulfoodveganhtx.com
Cleaning Services
Concierge Cleaners
Owner: Keith Hebert
Location: 15183 S. Post Oak Rd. Houston, TX 77053
Contact: 346.335.8091
Website: https://www.theconciergecleaners.com/
Dental Office Cleaning Service, LLC.
Owner: Tiffeny Henry
Location: Rosenberg, Texas
Contact: 832.603.0897
Website: https://dentalofficecleaningservice.com/
Heavy Ds Mobile Laundry
Owner: Aysha & Demetrius Brown
Location: Humble TX
Contact: 832.233.7329
Whip It Clean
Owners: Keyia Thomas
Location: Houston,TX
Contact: 832.991.1145
Website: https://whipitcleanhou.com
Miracles Cleaning Service And More
Owners: Nicole Zenn
Location: Houston,TX
Contact: 346.217.7061
Website: www.Miraclescleaningandmore.com
OCD Diva
Owners: Kalia McKinley
Location: Houston,TX
Contact: 816.859.4269
Bachelor Pad Cleaning Service
Owners: Ashley Lee
Location: Houston,TX
Contact: 832.685.8885
Website: www.bachelorpadcleaning.com
Entertainment
Dynamic Sound Houston
Owner: Curtis Pettaway Jr
Location: 5201 Mitchelldale St., Suite B8, Houston Tx 77092
Contact: 832.582.7427
Website: www.dynamicsoundhouston.com
Mobile Mixers
Owner: Marji Coles & Kaci PressleY
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 832.935.9671
Website: http://mobilemixershtx.com/
Pop Pour Clink
Owner: Amber Casanave
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 832.304.8604
Website: https://www.onehopewine.com/myshop/pop-pour-clink
Prince Archie, Inc.
Owner: Isiah Archie
Location: Houston, Tx
Contact: 832.359.7329
Drinking With A Twist
Owner: Jasmine Johnson
Location: 2310 Main St. Houston, TX 77002
Contact: 713.730.9552
Website: www.Drinkingwithatwist.com
Little Celebrations HTX
Owner: Tony Marcus Artis
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 281.922.8097
Website: www.Littlecelebrationshtx.com
QSP Studios
Owner: Quaylon Ewing
Location: 12525 Memorial Dr. #290 Houston, TX 77024
Contact: 713.836.1223
Website: www.qspstudios.com
BLCK Market Houston
Owner: J.O. Malone
Location: 3816 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004
Contact: 713.514.7865
Website: http://blckmarkethouston.com
Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
Owner: Paul Matthews
Location: 3816 Caroline St, Houston, TX
Contact: 713.942.8920
Email: info@buffalosoldiermuseum.com
Website: http://buffalosoldiermuseum.com
Let's Do This Houston
Owner: Alan Moore
Location: 2301 Elgin St, Houston, TX
Contact: 281.942.4850
Website: www.letsdothishouston.com
Events
Thoughtful Additions
Owner: Belinda Jordan & BJ Jones
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 281.687.8721 & 281.413.9784
A Princess Touch
Owner: Princess McMillan
Location: 8604 Beacon Bend Ln Pearland, TX 77584
Contact: 214.280.3279
Website: https://www.aprincesstouch.com/
Norman Houston Events
Owner: Norman Houston
Location: Houston,Tx
Contact: 832.900.9649
Email: events@nhoustonevents.com
Website: www.nhoustonevents.com
Touches By Tempest
Owner: Tempest Mathews
Location: Houston,Tx
Contact: 832.280.7637
Website: www.touchesbytempest.com
R J Clifton Designs, LLC
Owner: Rhonnika Clifton
Location: Houston,Tx
Contact: 713.962.2954
Email: rjcliftondesigns@yahoo.com
Website: www.rjcliftondesigns.com
Tailored Moments
Owner: Servanté Cook
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 713.202.9965
Email: info@tailored-Moments.com
Website: https://www.tailored-moments.com/
Fashion
Closet Jewelz
Owner: Brittney Kohn
Location: 3512 Chimney Rock Rd Houston, TX 77056
Contact: 405.202.4029
Website: www.closetjewelz.com
3rd Eye View
Owner: Christyn Breckenridge
Location: Houston, Tx
Contact: 281.536.6368
Website: www.shop3rdeyeview.com
Urban Culture Apparel
Owner: Symphony Webb
Location: Houston,TX
Contact: 832.607.5384
Website: www.shopurbancultureapparel.com
Elite Totum
Owner: Angelica Henegan
Location: Houston,TX
Contact: 832.570.0727
Website: www.elitetotum.com
TeKay Couture
Owner: Kimma Wreh
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 832.497.5853
Website: www.TeKayCouture.com
NCMPRBL
Owner: Dr. Mario C. McCoy
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 713.364.4045
Website: https://ncmprbl.com
Xodus Fitness Apparel
Owner: Shantel Carter
Location: Houston, Tx
Contact: 832.703.5835
Website: www.xodusfa.com
Couture Scrubs and Fashion
Owners: Wynisha Alcorn
Location: 184 Gulf Fwy S STE A3A League City, TX 77573
Contact: 832.905.2974
Website: www.couturescrubsandfashion.com
It’s a Shoe Thing
Owner: Ashlayn Chevónne
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 713.409.0579
Website: www.shopshoething.com
GLOW By Khia
Owners: Khia Hunt
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 832.452.4988
Website: www.glowbykhia.com
Uplifting, LLC
Owner: Jaleesa Brown
Location: PO BOX 38527, Houston, TX, 77238
Contact: 832.472.4799
Website: https://www.uplifting-bras.com/
Fitness
N-ovative Fitness
Owner: Nicholas Smith
Location: 14200 McNair st #7 Houston, TX 77015
Contact: 713.628.1209
Website: novativefitness.setmore.com
Digg Deep Fitness
Owners: Joy Diggs
Location: 2215 Lawrence St, Houston, TX 77008
Contact: 281.660.5525
Website: diggdeepfit.com
Julia Cooks
Owner: Julia Hogan-McNeil
Location: Houston
Contact: 346.249.7255
Website: thejujuproducts.com
You Too Yoga
Owner: Darian Washington
Location: Houston
Contact: 713.528.8561
Website: YouTooHouston.com
Prepped By Jess
Owner: Jessica Terrell
Location: Houston
Contact: 281.798.1475
Website: form.jotform.com/chefjess/prepped-by-jess-online-order-form
The Juice Box
Owner: Ricky Shepherd, II
Location: Houston
Contact:713.702.3205
Website: thejuiceboxhouston.com
Lift By Lynley
Owners: Lynley Moses
Location: Houston
Contact: 260.437.8223
Website: liftbylynley.com
Legal Services
Simone R. Bray, Attorney at Law
Owner: Simone R. Bray
Location: 5444 Westheimer Road, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77056
Contact: 346.702.3720
Email: simone@sbraylaw.com
Website: sbraylaw.com
The Franklin Law Group
Owner: Jordan B. Franklin, Esq.
Location: 1923 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007
Contact: 346.298.1964
Email: Jordan@thefranklinlaw.com
Website: thefranklinlaw.com
Traci A. Gibson, PPLC
Owner: Traci A. Gibson
Location: 5444 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Tx, 77056
Contact: 832.559.2398
Email: tgibson@tagpllc.com
Website: tagpllc.com
Bacy Law, PLLC
Owner: Akilah Bacy
Location: 708 Main Houston, Tx 77002 | 2700 Post Oak Blvd. Houston Tx, 77056
Contact: 346.249.1800
Email: akilah@bacylaw.com
Website: bacylaw.com
Real Estate
GGI Homes & Properties
Owner: Moses Terrell
Location: Houston
Contact: 346.285.6384
Email: ggihomes.properties@gmail.com
Website: form.jotform.com/193468532536163
Braden Real Estate Group
Owners: Jermeshia Goudeau & Nicole Handy
Location: Houston
Contact: 832.408.9882
Email: info@bradenregroup.com
Website: bradenregroup.com
The Watkins Group
Owner: Ann Watkins
Location: 8409 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77088
Contact: 281.501.2974
Email: ann@thewatkinsgroup-tx.com
Website: thewatkinsgroup-tx.com
Porterie & Brown Fine Homes
Owner: Myosha Porterie
Location: 6065 Hillcroft Houston, TX
Contact: 409.420.6201
Email: info@porterieandbrown.com
Website: porterieandbrown.com
Self-Care and Beauty
Jeyy Renee’ Cosmetics & Co.
Owner: Jordan Williamson
Location: Houston, TX
Contact: 832.577.8126
Website: jeyyreneecosmeticsxco.com/
Toju's
Owner: Toju Sunmola
Location: 15211 Fondren Rd #100, Missouri City, TX 77489
Contact: 210.960.7115
Website: tojuss.com
LaRué’s Touch Massage
Owner: Sydney LaRue Guy
Location: 4801 Woodway Drive, Ste 300E Houston, tx 77056
Contact: 713.899.2639
Website: laruestouchmassage.com
Detox Beauty Studio
Owner: Angela Washington
Location: 2626 S Loop W Houston, Texas 77054 Suite 181
Contact: 832.275.0263
Website: detoxbeautystudio.com
Doll House & Co.
Owner: Ashley Taylor
Location: 2646 S Loop West #120, Houston, TX 77054
Contact: 281.206.3624
Website: dollhouseglamhtx.com
Blair's Hair Affair
Owner: Blair Upton
Location: 10350 S. Post Oak Rd. Suite 606 Houston,TX 77035
Contact: 713.775.1325
Website: blairshairaffair.com
Saved By The Stylist
Owners: Misty Folahan
Location: 1801 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77077, suite A18
Contact: 832.674.1393
Website: styleseat.com/savedbythestylist
T&C Beauty Supply Store
Owner: Mychelle Cooper, Christopher Cooper & Darrel Turner
Location: 3928 Old Spanish Trail, Ste D Houston, Tx 77021
Contact: 832.831.8496
Website: tandcbeautysupply.com
Elite Stylez Hair Studio
Owner: Chris Nolan
Location: 12121 Westheimer Rd Suite# 105A Houston, TX 77077
Contact: 832.288.5561
Website: elitestylez.com
Braids by Candiss
Owner: Candiss Spurlock
Location: Houston
Contact: 409.526.5800
Website: braidsbycandiss.com
She's Happy Hair
Owners: Marcus Bowers & Warren Broadnax
Location: 11422 Southwest Fwy Houston, TX
Contact: 281.904.4684
Website: sheshappyhair.com
Scentfully Yours Bath & Body
Owner: Reva Thomas-Lilly
Location: Houston
Contact: 800.507.0664
Website: sfyours.com/
Crown'd Salon Studio
Owner: Shemika Lacey
Location: 175 Greens Rd Suite A Houston, Tx 77060
Contact: 832.409.4008
Website: iamcrownd.com
Butter Life Body Care
Owner: Shina Baltimore
Location: Houston
Contact: 832.744.4975
Website: Butter-life-body-care.myshopify.com