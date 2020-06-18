LIST: Black-owned businesses in the Houston area

Accommodations

La Maison In Midtown

Owners: Genora Boykins and Sharon Owens

Location: 2800 Brazos, Houston, Texas, 77006

Contact: 713.529.3600

Website: lamaisonmidtown.com

Wanderstay

Owner: Deidre Mathis

Location: 4018 Chartres St. Houston, TX 77004

Contact: 281.607.0295

Website: wanderstayhotels.com

Accounting Services

Creative's Accountant

Owner: Adeola Mosanya

Location: Houston

Contact: 832.350.8593

Website: creativesaccountant.com

25 Kredit Repair

Owner: Maggie Sayles

Location: Houston

Contact: 832.680.5161

Website: www.25kra.com

T & D Tax Service LLC

Owner: Tamisha Lowe-Hendricks

Location: 5425 N Fry Rd Ste 1303 Houston, Tx

Contact: 281.856.6568

Website: tanddtaxservicellc.com

Tailored WealthSaver

Owner: Adrienne Taylor

Location: League City, TX

Contact: 708.252.3337

Website: tailoredwealthsaver.org

Unspoken Game

Owner: Andrew Beaver

Location: Houston

Contact: 313.573.4860

Website: unspokengame.com

Black Money Moves

Owner: Meaghan Robinson

Location: Houston

Contact: 832.359.9510

Website: blackmoneymoves.com

Top Tier Tax

Owner: Ayanna Calvin

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 713.835.3798

Website: TopTierTax.Org

Auto Services

EaDo Hand Car Wash

Owners: Jason & Starr Harry

Location: 2919 Leeland St. Houston, TX 77003

Contact: 832.834.4892

Website: eadohandcarwash.com

Success Auto

Owner: Deborah Harris

Location: 6501 Belfort St., Houston,TX 77087

Contact: 713.847.6501

Website: idrivesuccess.com

Enroute Mobile Tire Company

Owner: Duke Amos

Location: Houston, TX 77098

Contact: 888.988.4737

Website: enroutetire.com

Bakeries

Glazed - The Doughnut Café

Owners: Ose Ohen, Dr. Omonele Nwokolo, Ehinor Ohen, and Dr. Amy Mauritz

Location: 1333 Old Spanish Trl. Houston, TX 77054

Contact: 346.718.2846

Website: eatglazed.com

D’lectable Sweets

Owner: Dialantra Punch

Location: Houston Tx

Contact: 281.608.9608

Wedding Cakes By Tammy Allen

Owner: Tammy Allen

Location: 7710 Cherry Park Dr. Suite B, Houston, TX 77095

Contact: 281.861.7995

Website: weddingcakesbytammyallen.com

Tipsy Pastry

Owner: Joshua Davis

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: ​ 832.303.2522

Website: tipsypastry.com/

Culture Sweets

Owner: Leeza Clark

Location: Houston

Contact: 832.819.8314

Popular Demand Gourmet Popcorn

Owner: Phylicia Singleton

Location: Hitchcock, TX

Contact: 409.457.5707

Grandmas Hands Bakery

Owner: Kari Scott

Location: Houston

Contact: 832.258.9574

Career Services

Rock Career Development

Owner: Julia C. Rock

Location: Houston

Contact: 713.487.5388

Website: RockCareer.com

DH Consulting

Owner: Dana Hammond

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 832.379.0358

Bars & Restaurants

Trez Art & Wine Bar

Owner: James Davis

Location: 920 Studemont St #150 Houston, TX 77007

Contact: 281.501.1788

Website: trezartandwinebar.com

Grooves of Houston

Owners: Nick Van Exel, Damon Jones, James Posey

Location: 2300 Pierce Houston, TX 77003

Contact: 713.652.9900

Website: houstongrooves.com

Plush Daiquiri Bar & Grill

Owners: Leighton Dickson, Marcus Barlow & JaKwan Walton

Location: 12716 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060

Contact: 832.666.2474

Website: plushbarandgrill.com

Prospect Park

Owners: Rob White & Jonathan Reitzell

Location: 3100 Fountain View Dr. Houston, TX 77057

Contact: 281.853.5851

Website: prospectparkrestaurants.com

Phil & Derek's

Owner: John & Shon Cruise

Location: 1701 Webster St E2, Houston, TX 77003

Contact: 281.501.3261

Website: philanddereks.com

Taste Bar + Kitchen

Owners: Chef Don Bowie & Kevin Kelley

Location: 3015 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77006

Contact: 832.538.1451

Website: tastebarkitchen.com

Turkey Leg Hut

Owner: Lynn & Nakia Price

Location: 4830 Almeda Rd suite a/b, Houston, TX 77004

Contact: 832.787.0770

Website: theturkeyleghut.com

Soul Food Vegan

Location: 2901 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Contact: (713) 429-4388

Website: soulfoodveganhtx.com

Craft Burger

Location: 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Contact: (832) 291-3651

Website: craftburgerfoodtruck.com/

Reggae Hut

Location: 4814 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

Contact: (713) 520-7171

Website: orderreggaehut.com

Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food

Location: 5204 Yale St, Houston, TX 77022

Contact: (713) 699-1212

Website: estherscajunsoul.com

Kulture

Location: 701 Avenida De Las Americas Suite A, Houston, TX 77010

Contact: (713) 357-9697

Website: avenidahouston.com/listings/kulture/29084/

The Breakfast Klub

Location: 3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

Contact: (713) 528-8561

Website: thebreakfastklub.com/

Krab Kingz Seafood

Location: 6600 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77091

Contact: (832) 667-8799

Website: thekrabkingz.com

Lucille's

Location: 5512 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004

Contact: (713) 568-2505

Website: lucilleshouston.com

Gatlin's BBQ

Location: 3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A, Houston, TX 77018

Contact: (713) 869-4227

Website: gatlinsbbq.com

Green Seed Vegan

Location: 4320 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

Contact: (844) 365-8346

Website: greenseedvegan.com

Burns Burger Shack

Location: 8307 De Priest St #77088, Houston, TX 77088

Contact: (832) 230-3538

Website: facebook.com/BurnsBurgerShack

Hank’s Ice Cream

Location: 9291 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025

Contact: (713) 665-5103

Website: facebook.com/pg/Hanks-Ice-Cream-Parlor

Cafe 4212

Location: 4212 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

Contact: (713) 522-4212

Website: cafe4212.com

Frenchy's Chicken

Location: 4646 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004 (multiple locations)

Contact: (713) 748-2233

Website: frenchyschicken.com

Ray's BBQ Shack

Location: 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021

Contact: (713) 748-4227

Website: raysbbqshack.com

Cleaning Services

Concierge Cleaners

Owner: Keith Hebert

Location: 15183 S. Post Oak Rd. Houston, TX 77053

Contact: 346.335.8091

Website: https://www.theconciergecleaners.com/

Dental Office Cleaning Service, LLC.

Owner: Tiffeny Henry

Location: Rosenberg, Texas

Contact: 832.603.0897

Website: https://dentalofficecleaningservice.com/

Heavy Ds Mobile Laundry

Owner: Aysha & Demetrius Brown

Location: Humble TX

Contact: 832.233.7329

Whip It Clean

Owners: Keyia Thomas

Location: Houston,TX

Contact: 832.991.1145

Website: https://whipitcleanhou.com

Miracles Cleaning Service And More

Owners: Nicole Zenn

Location: Houston,TX

Contact: 346.217.7061

Website: www.Miraclescleaningandmore.com

OCD Diva

Owners: Kalia McKinley

Location: Houston,TX

Contact: 816.859.4269

Bachelor Pad Cleaning Service

Owners: Ashley Lee

Location: Houston,TX

Contact: 832.685.8885

Website: www.bachelorpadcleaning.com

Entertainment

Dynamic Sound Houston

Owner: Curtis Pettaway Jr

Location: 5201 Mitchelldale St., Suite B8, Houston Tx 77092

Contact: 832.582.7427

Website: www.dynamicsoundhouston.com

Mobile Mixers

Owner: Marji Coles & Kaci PressleY

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 832.935.9671

Website: http://mobilemixershtx.com/

Pop Pour Clink

Owner: Amber Casanave

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 832.304.8604

Website: https://www.onehopewine.com/myshop/pop-pour-clink

Prince Archie, Inc.

Owner: Isiah Archie

Location: Houston, Tx

Contact: 832.359.7329

Drinking With A Twist

Owner: Jasmine Johnson

Location: 2310 Main St. Houston, TX 77002

Contact: 713.730.9552

Website: www.Drinkingwithatwist.com

Little Celebrations HTX

Owner: Tony Marcus Artis

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 281.922.8097

Website: www.Littlecelebrationshtx.com

QSP Studios

Owner: Quaylon Ewing

Location: 12525 Memorial Dr. #290 Houston, TX 77024

Contact: 713.836.1223

Website: www.qspstudios.com

BLCK Market Houston

Owner: J.O. Malone

Location: 3816 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004

Contact: 713.514.7865

Website: http://blckmarkethouston.com

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Owner: Paul Matthews

Location: 3816 Caroline St, Houston, TX

Contact: 713.942.8920

Email: info@buffalosoldiermuseum.com

Website: http://buffalosoldiermuseum.com

Let's Do This Houston

Owner: Alan Moore

Location: 2301 Elgin St, Houston, TX

Contact: 281.942.4850

Website: www.letsdothishouston.com

Events

Thoughtful Additions

Owner: Belinda Jordan & BJ Jones

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 281.687.8721 & 281.413.9784

A Princess Touch

Owner: Princess McMillan

Location: 8604 Beacon Bend Ln Pearland, TX 77584

Contact: 214.280.3279

Website: https://www.aprincesstouch.com/

Norman Houston Events

Owner: Norman Houston

Location: Houston,Tx

Contact: 832.900.9649

Email: events@nhoustonevents.com

Website: www.nhoustonevents.com

Touches By Tempest

Owner: Tempest Mathews

Location: Houston,Tx

Contact: 832.280.7637

Website: www.touchesbytempest.com



R J Clifton Designs, LLC

Owner: Rhonnika Clifton

Location: Houston,Tx

Contact: 713.962.2954

Email: rjcliftondesigns@yahoo.com

Website: www.rjcliftondesigns.com

Tailored Moments

Owner: Servanté Cook

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 713.202.9965

Email: info@tailored-Moments.com

Website: https://www.tailored-moments.com/

Fashion

Closet Jewelz

Owner: Brittney Kohn

Location: 3512 Chimney Rock Rd Houston, TX 77056

Contact: 405.202.4029

Website: www.closetjewelz.com

3rd Eye View

Owner: Christyn Breckenridge

Location: Houston, Tx

Contact: 281.536.6368

Website: www.shop3rdeyeview.com

Urban Culture Apparel

Owner: Symphony Webb

Location: Houston,TX

Contact: 832.607.5384

Website: www.shopurbancultureapparel.com

Elite Totum

Owner: Angelica Henegan

Location: Houston,TX

Contact: 832.570.0727

Website: www.elitetotum.com

TeKay Couture

Owner: Kimma Wreh

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 832.497.5853

Website: www.TeKayCouture.com

NCMPRBL

Owner: Dr. Mario C. McCoy

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 713.364.4045

Website: https://ncmprbl.com

Xodus Fitness Apparel

Owner: Shantel Carter

Location: Houston, Tx

Contact: 832.703.5835

Website: www.xodusfa.com

Couture Scrubs and Fashion

Owners: Wynisha Alcorn

Location: 184 Gulf Fwy S STE A3A League City, TX 77573

Contact: 832.905.2974

Website: www.couturescrubsandfashion.com

It’s a Shoe Thing

Owner: Ashlayn Chevónne

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 713.409.0579

Website: www.shopshoething.com

GLOW By Khia

Owners: Khia Hunt

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 832.452.4988

Website: www.glowbykhia.com

Uplifting, LLC

Owner: Jaleesa Brown

Location: PO BOX 38527, Houston, TX, 77238

Contact: 832.472.4799

Website: https://www.uplifting-bras.com/

Fitness

N-ovative Fitness

Owner: Nicholas Smith

Location: 14200 McNair st #7 Houston, TX 77015

Contact: 713.628.1209

Website: novativefitness.setmore.com

Digg Deep Fitness

Owners: Joy Diggs

Location: 2215 Lawrence St, Houston, TX 77008

Contact: 281.660.5525

Website: diggdeepfit.com

Julia Cooks

Owner: Julia Hogan-McNeil

Location: Houston

Contact: ​ 346.249.7255

Website: thejujuproducts.com

You Too Yoga

Owner: Darian Washington

Location: Houston

Contact: 713.528.8561

Website: YouTooHouston.com

Prepped By Jess

Owner: Jessica Terrell

Location: Houston

Contact: 281.798.1475

Website: form.jotform.com/chefjess/prepped-by-jess-online-order-form

The Juice Box

Owner: Ricky Shepherd, II

Location: Houston

Contact:713.702.3205

Website: thejuiceboxhouston.com

Lift By Lynley

Owners: Lynley Moses

Location: Houston

Contact: 260.437.8223

Website: liftbylynley.com

Legal Services

Simone R. Bray, Attorney at Law

Owner: Simone R. Bray

Location: 5444 Westheimer Road, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77056

Contact: 346.702.3720

Email: simone@sbraylaw.com

Website: sbraylaw.com

The Franklin Law Group

Owner: Jordan B. Franklin, Esq.

Location: 1923 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

Contact: 346.298.1964

Email: Jordan@thefranklinlaw.com

Website: thefranklinlaw.com

Traci A. Gibson, PPLC

Owner: Traci A. Gibson

Location: 5444 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Tx, 77056

Contact: 832.559.2398

Email: tgibson@tagpllc.com

Website: tagpllc.com

Bacy Law, PLLC

Owner: Akilah Bacy

Location: 708 Main Houston, Tx 77002 | 2700 Post Oak Blvd. Houston Tx, 77056

Contact: ​346.249.1800

Email: akilah@bacylaw.com

Website: bacylaw.com

Real Estate

GGI Homes & Properties

Owner: Moses Terrell

Location: Houston

Contact: 346.285.6384

Email: ggihomes.properties@gmail.com

Website: form.jotform.com/193468532536163

Braden Real Estate Group

Owners: Jermeshia Goudeau & Nicole Handy

Location: Houston

Contact: 832.408.9882

Email: info@bradenregroup.com

Website: bradenregroup.com

The Watkins Group

Owner: Ann Watkins

Location: 8409 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77088

Contact: 281.501.2974

Email: ann@thewatkinsgroup-tx.com

Website: thewatkinsgroup-tx.com

Porterie & Brown Fine Homes

Owner: Myosha Porterie

Location: 6065 Hillcroft Houston, TX

Contact: 409.420.6201

Email: info@porterieandbrown.com

Website: porterieandbrown.com

Self-Care and Beauty

Jeyy Renee’ Cosmetics & Co.

Owner: Jordan Williamson

Location: Houston, TX

Contact: 832.577.8126

Website: jeyyreneecosmeticsxco.com/

Toju's

Owner: Toju Sunmola

Location: 15211 Fondren Rd #100, Missouri City, TX 77489

Contact: 210.960.7115

Website: tojuss.com

LaRué’s Touch Massage

Owner: Sydney LaRue Guy

Location: 4801 Woodway Drive, Ste 300E Houston, tx 77056

Contact: 713.899.2639

Website: laruestouchmassage.com

Detox Beauty Studio

Owner: Angela Washington

Location: 2626 S Loop W Houston, Texas 77054 Suite 181

Contact: 832.275.0263

Website: detoxbeautystudio.com

Doll House & Co.

Owner: Ashley Taylor

Location: 2646 S Loop West #120, Houston, TX 77054

Contact: 281.206.3624

Website: dollhouseglamhtx.com

Blair's Hair Affair

Owner: Blair Upton

Location: 10350 S. Post Oak Rd. Suite 606 Houston,TX 77035

Contact: 713.775.1325

Website: blairshairaffair.com

Saved By The Stylist

Owners: Misty Folahan

Location: 1801 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77077, suite A18

Contact: 832.674.1393

Website: styleseat.com/savedbythestylist

T&C Beauty Supply Store

Owner: Mychelle Cooper, Christopher Cooper & Darrel Turner

Location: 3928 Old Spanish Trail, Ste D Houston, Tx 77021

Contact: 832.831.8496

Website: tandcbeautysupply.com

Elite Stylez Hair Studio

Owner: Chris Nolan

Location: 12121 Westheimer Rd Suite# 105A Houston, TX 77077

Contact: 832.288.5561

Website: elitestylez.com

Braids by Candiss

Owner: Candiss Spurlock

Location: Houston

Contact: 409.526.5800

Website: braidsbycandiss.com

She's Happy Hair

Owners: Marcus Bowers & Warren Broadnax

Location: 11422 Southwest Fwy Houston, TX

Contact: 281.904.4684

Website: sheshappyhair.com

Scentfully Yours Bath & Body

Owner: Reva Thomas-Lilly

Location: Houston

Contact: 800.507.0664

Website: sfyours.com/

Crown'd Salon Studio

Owner: Shemika Lacey

Location: 175 Greens Rd Suite A Houston, Tx 77060

Contact: 832.409.4008

Website: iamcrownd.com

Butter Life Body Care

Owner: Shina Baltimore

Location: Houston

Contact: 832.744.4975

Website: Butter-life-body-care.myshopify.com