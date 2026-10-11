Life Time Fitness member claims $10K in cash, Rolex stolen from locked gym locker in Sugar Land

The Brief A member of Life Time Fitness in Sugar Land is speaking out after he says valuable items were stolen from his locked gym locker while he was working out. He says $10,000 in cash, his Rolex watch and wallet were stolen, and other gym members were also targeted. Right now, Sugar Land police are investigating and gym officials say they're working with authorities.



A member of Life Time Fitness in Sugar Land is speaking out after he says thousands of dollars in cash and other valuable items were stolen from his locked gym locker while he was working out.

Gym thefts

(Photo by Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

What we know:

Shuja Abbasi tells FOX 26 the alleged theft happened on September 28 between 7 and 8 p.m. He says $10,000 in cash, his Rolex watch and wallet were stolen from his locker. He also claims several other gym members had personal belongings stolen from their lockers that same night.

Abbasi says he stopped at the gym after work and placed his belongings inside a locker secured with a personal code. He had $10,000 in cash with him that he planned to deposit for his company.

After working out for about an hour, he returned to the locker room and discovered his valuables were missing.

"I went immediately for that pocket where I have my cash and my Rolex, and I didn’t feel it, and my heart dropped," Abbasi said.

Shuja Abbasi

Abbasi says the lockers are secured with personal codes, but he believes someone may have used a master key to gain access.

He claims other members also discovered their lockers had been opened, even though their personal codes were still set.

Abbasi says he later received a fraud alert after someone attempted to use his stolen credit card to make a purchase of about $400 at a local grocery store.

He reported the alleged theft to Sugar Land police, who are investigating the incident.

What they're saying:

Abbasi says after sharing his experience on TikTok, other current and former gym members reached out claiming they had experienced similar thefts or knew someone who had.

Now, he’s calling on Life Time Fitness to increase security measures to better protect its members.

"I would like them to reach out and tell me, ‘Hey, we’re gonna work on our security. We’re gonna increase our security to protect our members and try to prevent this from happening,’" Abbasi said.

He hopes sharing his experience will prevent others from becoming victims.

"That’s why I’m trying to spread this awareness. I don’t want this to happen to other people," Abbasi said.

Life Time Fitness responds

What they're saying:

Life Time Fitness provided FOX 26 with the following statement:

"The safety of our members and team members is our top priority. In the rare instance that a theft is reported, we take it very seriously, and we’re sorry to hear about this member’s experience. We are currently collaborating with the Sugar Land Police Department, which is investigating. Life Time has well-established procedures and protocols for security and surveillance."

Sugar Land police share safety tips for gym members

Dig deeper:

As the investigation continues, Sugar Land police are encouraging gymgoers to take precautions to protect their personal belongings.

Police shared the following safety tips:

Leave valuables at home: Bring only what you need for your workout, such as a water bottle, phone and gym pass. Avoid bringing expensive jewelry, high-value items or large amounts of cash.

Keep personal belongings with you: Consider using a waist pack, crossbody bag, running belt or secure zippered pocket to carry your keys, phone and wallet while working out.

Check with your gym: Police also encourage members to contact Life Time Fitness directly to learn more about the gym’s safety recommendations and security procedures.

The alleged theft remains under investigation by the Sugar Land Police Department.