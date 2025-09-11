Liberty County shooting suspect added to most wanted list by Texas DPS

The Brief Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano was added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant list, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Cantillano was identified as the suspected shooter who shot six people outside Alas Locas Sports Bar in Liberty County. Cantillano's wife has been arrested for tampering with evidence after she was found at their home.



Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano, the man suspected of killing two people and injuring four others in a shooting in Liberty County, has been added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant list, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Cantillano, 32, allegedly shot six people outside Alas Locas Sports Bar early Sunday morning.

Texas DPS says Cantillano is an undocumented migrant from Honduras.

Suspect wanted for murder in Liberty County

What we know:

Cantillano is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is known to have ties to Liberty and Harris counties, including the cities of Colony Ridge and Houston.

According to Liberty County police, he could be driving a white full-size van and traveling to the New Orleans area or Atlanta, Georgia.

Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano (Courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

Cantillano has been arrested in the past with his criminal history going back to 2016. He has been arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and twice for driving while intoxicated, officials report.

Authorities say Cantillano lives near the sports bar located on County Road 5018 and has a white full-size construction-style van.

A search warrant was executed on Cantillano's home on Monday, but he was not found at the time.

What you can do:

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Related article

You can also call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500, or their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.

Cantillano's wife arrested

Investigators and deputies came back to Cantillano's home later the same day and found several people there, including Cantillano's wife, Alejandra Marie Valdez Montoya, 23.

She was arrested for tampering with evidence and taken to the Liberty County Jail.

Liberty County bar shooting victims

Two people have been confirmed dead in the shooting outside the Alas Locas Sports Bar on Sunday morning.

Alexis Jasso, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, 43-year-old Fernando Navarette was pronounced dead after having to be taken to a nearby hospital on Life Flight.

CRIME: Texas woman sentenced to six years in prison for Washington church arson

The other victims include:

Sandra Patricia Valiz Adrian, 42, was shot in her right hand

Aldegundo Alvarez Trujillo, 40, was shot in his left hand

Jose Rafael Sanchez, 34, was shot in his shoulder

Gonzalez, 35, was shot in his leg

All four victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

What happened at Alas Locas Sports Bar?

The backstory:

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting around 2:27 a.m. Sunday at the Alas Locas on County Road 5018.

Six people who were outside on the patio were struck by the gunfire. Jasso died at the scene.

Four other men and a woman were injured and taken to the hospital. Two of them were airlifted in critical condition. Three were taken by ambulance, and their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Cantillano, had been at the bar earlier in the night for about an hour and a half. Authorities say he left for a bit, came back after the bar had already closed and then began shooting outside.

It appeared to officials at least 20 shots were fired from two different guns. Some of the bullets went through the glass front doors, but no one inside was shot.

Everyone who was wounded was outside of the bar.