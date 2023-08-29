Residents in Liberty County, who were told to evacuate their homes early Tuesday afternoon, are now allowed back following a wildfire that burned nearly 100 acres.

The fire sparked on the SH 105 bypass between FM 1010 and County Road 325.

With the efforts of the Cleveland Fire Department, Plum Grove Fire Department, Montgomery County Fire Department, Texas Forestry Service, Liberty County Fire Marshal's Office, and Precinct 6 Constable's Office, the massive fire is now 100% contained.

Due to the size and timing of the fire, it caused some Cleveland ISD bus routes to be re-routed or delayed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

There are no reported injuries.