The Brief Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller and his two assistants, Nat Holcomb and Jesse McGraw, were arrested Monday on multiple charges, including official oppression and tampering with evidence. The investigation, conducted by the Texas Rangers, has raised serious concerns within the community.



Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller and his two assistants, Nat Holcomb and Jesse McGraw, were arrested late Monday and booked into the Liberty County Jail.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation, which has yet to disclose all the details surrounding the charges. Hergemueller faces several serious allegations, including official oppression, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (two counts), and theft of property valued between $750 and $2,500 (Enhanced).

Assistant fire marshals Holcomb and McGraw also face significant charges. Holcomb is charged with tampering with a government record (defraud/harm) and theft of property valued between $750 and $2,500 (Enhanced). Meanwhile, McGraw is charged with tampering with a government record (defraud/harm) and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

OTHER CRIME: Shock as daycare owner accused of sexually assaulting child

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman announced that her office would provide more information regarding the charges in the coming days. The involvement of Hergemueller as the county fire marshal raises further questions as the investigation continues.