Liberty County deadly shooting: Manhunt continues for shooting suspect on the run

A manhunt is underway following a deadly shooting in Liberty County on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman stating there were two men in her driveway located at 1800 Road 5740, around 3 p.m.

Officials said the two men appeared to be fighting.

When she went out to check on them after calling 911, she saw one of the male subjects, a 44-year-old Hispanic male, slumped over in a pickup truck.

Officials said the suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Luis Miguel Perez, ran from the location into a wooded area across the street.

Authorities stated they have drones, a DPS helicopter, K-9's, and other resources to find the suspect.

Liberty County officials stated Perez is a confirmed MS-13 gang member. He is a national of El Salvador and has been deported from the United States seven times. He also has an active felony warrant out of Maryland for aggravated assault.

Perez is described as being 5'7" tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Perez is wearing a white shirt with blue vertical stripes on it with blue jeans.

What we don't know:

Officials did not state what led up to the shooting, as the shooting occurred where neither of the men lived.

