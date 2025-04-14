Motorcycle driver charged with DWI after crash kills passenger, tried dodging stopped vehicle

The Brief Two suspects have been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash on Sunday. The driver of the motorcycle swerved to avoid crashing into the back of a stopped vehicle, but lost control, causing him and the female passenger to be ejected. Police pronounced the woman dead at the scene.



The rider of a motorcycle involved in a deadly crash has been charged along with one person for driving while intoxicated in Harris County.

Houston police report 61-year-old Raymond Joe Myner and 45-year-old Tony Bernard Cherry were arrested in relation to Sunday's motorcycle crash.

Deadly Ley Road motorcycle crash suspects charged

What we know:

According to investigators, Cherry was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a woman, 52, on the back westbound in the 9100 block of Ley Road.

The two weren't waring helmets.

Officials say Cherry saw brake lights on a stopped Chevrolet Traverse in the lane they were riding in. It was later learned the driver, Mynar, was asleep behind the wheel. He had his foot on the brake at the time while the vehicle was still in drive.

Cherry reportedly swerved to the left to avoid hitting the Chevrolet, but lost control of the motorcycle and laid it down on the left side.

Both Cherry and the woman were ejected, police say.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Cherry was taken to a nearby hospital with head and upper body injuries.

Both Mynar and Cherry showed signs of intoxication and were booked in Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman has not been released.