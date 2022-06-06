Man accused of shooting Baytown grandmother in head gets $850K bond

article

A man charged in the murder of a 55-year-old grandmother outside her Baytown home appeared in court on Monday. Leland Earl Williams is one of three men charged in the death of Roxann Inniss earlier this year.

According to court records, Williams, 61, shot Inniss in the head after she was lured out of her house in the 3100 block of Ohio on March 8.

Damere Ferguson, 18, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a vehicle in the March 8 murder of Roxann Inniss.

Williams' co-defendant Damere Ferguson admitted to investigators that he was paid $200 for driving to Inniss' home in a stolen vehicle then $10,000 for not going to the authorities after Inniss was killed.



According to court documents, Ferguson, 18, wore black scrubs, lipstick, glasses, and nail polish "to conceal his identity and pass as a nurse's aid" when he rang the victim's doorbell, which recorded the incident.

Ferguson told Inniss he had hit her vehicle and asked that she look at the damage. The 18-year-old admitted to police that he knew Williams, who is known as ‘Mister’, was carrying a gun and was going to shoot Inniss.

Williams and Ferguson are both charged with murder in the case. Ferguson is also facing a tampering charge for cleaning the stolen vehicle after the murder, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. A third co-defendant, Allex Washington, 22, is also facing tampering and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges.

Allexx Washington, 22, is charged with tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a vehicle in the March 8 murder of Roxann Inniss.

Williams received an $850,000 bond on Monday and is next scheduled to appear in court on July 15. Meanwhile, Ferguson received an $850,000 bond for murder and a $500,000 bond for tampering with evidence. His next court appearance is July 14. Washington made his $22,500 bond for both charges and isn't due in court until Sept. 1.

The motive behind the slaying is unknown.