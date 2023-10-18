The League City Police Department is investigating a man involved in a shooting on 2300 block W Marina Bay Drive.

John Richard Giorno, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

According to police, around 6:59pm, witnesses said a man fired a gun in the area and drove off in a black Ram truck 1500.

When the police arrived, they found a black-F250 truck that was hit with bullets as well as witnesses to Giorno's shooting. The owner of the truck told police officers Giorno shot at their truck and took off.

Officers found Giorno's truck parked at a residence on Chinaberry Park Lane. According to police, they called him, and he agreed to surrender to officers peacefully.

Giorno was placed in jail and his bond is set at $40,000.