League City Police arrested 62-year-old Charles McCoy, Jr. in connection with the murder of his wife, Susan McCoy. The arrest followed a joint response with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, around 10:39 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to help the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) with an eviction at a home in the 100 block of Crescent Bay Drive. GCSO deputies were attempting to evict McCoy and his wife from the property.

When officers arrived, they and a GCSO deputy investigator tried to make contact with someone inside but received no response. They entered the home and found Susan McCoy dead on the floor of the master bedroom.

Charles McCoy was also found in the bedroom, suffering from self-inflicted injuries, but he was still alive. Officers provided treatment until emergency responders took him to a nearby hospital.

League City PD investigated the scene and Galveston County District Attorney’s Office charged Charles McCoy with murder. His bond has been set at $150,000.