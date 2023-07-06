League City 1983 Cold Case Murder: Jesse Kersh sentenced to 3 life sentences

A former mechanic will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of murdering his boss and two others in a horrific triple homicide in League City 40 years ago.

Jesse "Dean" Kersh received a total of three life sentences on Thursday.

Kersh was found guilty of murdering his boss Beth Wilburn, her boyfriend, Tommy McGraw, and an electrician who was installing lighting there at Corvette Concept way back in 1983.

Prosecutors say Kersh killed Wilburn, co-owner of the shop, stabbing her more than 100 times with a screwdriver and shooting her after they say she reprimanded him for failing to fix a car. They say Kersh then shot electrician James Oatis from the ladder he’d been working on, and then McGraw who arrived to pick up Wilburn.

Kersh was indicted in 2016 following a friend telling detectives Kersh had the same type of gun and silencer used in the triple murder, and after DNA could not exclude him.