Expand / Collapse search

League City 1983 Cold Case Murder: Jesse Kersh sentenced to 3 life sentences

By
Published 
League City
FOX 26 Houston

League City man found guilty 40 years after triple homicide

**PREVIOUS COVERAGE:** It took years to happen, but decades after a horrific triple homicide in 1983, Jesse Kirsh has been found guilty on all charges. (Video provided by i45NOW)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A former mechanic will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of murdering his boss and two others in a horrific triple homicide in League City 40 years ago. 

Jesse "Dean" Kersh received a total of three life sentences on Thursday.

Kersh was found guilty of murdering his boss Beth Wilburn, her boyfriend, Tommy McGraw, and an electrician who was installing lighting there at Corvette Concept way back in 1983. 

Prosecutors say Kersh killed Wilburn, co-owner of the shop, stabbing her more than 100 times with a screwdriver and shooting her after they say she reprimanded him for failing to fix a car. They say Kersh then shot electrician James Oatis from the ladder he’d been working on, and then McGraw who arrived to pick up Wilburn. 

Mechanic found guilty of 3 counts of murder for 1983 massacre that left his boss and 2 others dead

**PREVIOUS COVERAGE:** A former mechanic, Jesse Dean Kersh, has been found guilty of murdering his boss and two others in a horrific triple homicide in League City 40 years ago. For victims’ family members, this verdict is a long time coming.

Kersh was indicted in 2016 following a friend telling detectives Kersh had the same type of gun and silencer used in the triple murder, and after DNA could not exclude him.