Leader of Neo-Nazi threat campaign sentenced to 7 years in prison

article

The leader of a Neo-Nazi threat campaign aimed at intimidating journalists working to expose anti-Semitism was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday.

In September 2021, a federal jury in Seattle convicted a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign, 25-year-old Kaleb Cole, of five felony charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interfering with a federally protected activity.

"We cannot tolerate his threats to silence others," said U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour. "To function as a democratic society, we need reliable and truthful journalists."

Cole, most recently of Montgomery, Texas, was a leader of a hate group called Atomwaffen Division. He and four others were charged last year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and employees of the Anti-Defamation League in Washington state, Arizona and Florida, telling them, "You have been visited by your local Nazis," "Your Actions have Consequences," and "We are Watching."

The posters included images such as a hooded figure preparing to throw a Molotov cocktail at a house, and the words "Death to Pigs" — the same message followers of Charles Manson scrawled in victims’ blood during a home invasion murder.

"Kaleb Cole helped lead a violent, nationwide neo-Nazi group. He repeatedly promoted violence, stockpiled weapons, and organized ‘hate camps,’" said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "Today the community and those Mr. Cole and his co-conspirators targeted stand-up to say hate has no place here. He tried to intimidate journalists and advocates with hate-filled and threatening posters, tried to amplify their fear. Instead, they faced him in court and their courage has resulted in the federal prison sentence imposed today."

Cole has been on law enforcement’s radar since at least 2018, when he was stopped at U.S. Customs upon returning from a trip to Europe. Authorities searched his cell phone and found photos of him at various sites throughout Europe, displaying a white supremacist flag and performing the Nazi salute.

In 2019, Seattle police obtained an "extreme risk protection order" against him, seizing nine guns from his home. They said Cole had "gone from espousing hate to now taking active steps or preparation for an impending ‘race war.’"

Those steps including organizing paramilitary-style "hate camps" in Nevada and Washington, investigators said.

During the trial, victims testified about the impact of receiving the posters, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release. Some temporarily left their homes and installed security systems; one bought a gun and took a firearms safety class; and another left her job as a journalist.

In his closing argument, assistant U.S. attorney Thomas Woods told the jury Cole "was not simply sending a message of hate, he was sending a statement of terror."

"The defendant sought to intimidate journalists and advocates working to expose anti-Semitism, but that effort failed," said Assistant Director Timothy Langan of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. "Cole’s intended victims fought back but not with threats of violence; they fought back in a court of law. The FBI will continue to do our part by aggressively investigating cases involving threats or acts of violence."

Cole did not call any witnesses or testify on his own behalf. His attorney, Chris Black, argued that the posters did not constitute threats.

"What we have here is a group of disillusioned young men who want to believe that they are engaged in some sort of propaganda war with journalists and organizations like the Anti-Defamation League," Black said. "But they never engaged in violence. They never planned violence. And most importantly, they never intended to communicate an actual threat to commit violence."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

His three co-defendants pleaded guilty and were already been sentenced, with the other leader of the conspiracy, Cameron Shea, receiving a three-year term after apologizing and saying, "I cannot put into words the guilt that I feel about this fear and pain that I caused."

Johnny Roman Garza, of Queen Creek, Arizona, was sentenced to 16 months for affixing one of the posters on the bedroom window of a Jewish journalist.

Taylor Parker-Dipeppe, of Spring Hill, Florida, received no prison time for attempting to deliver a flier but leaving it at the wrong address. Parker-Dipeppe was severely abused by his father and stepfather and hid his transgender identity from his co-conspirators — the judge found that he had suffered enough.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.