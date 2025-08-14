Lawsuit alleges sex attacks, forced labor, human trafficking going on inside Montrose-area Day Spa

The Brief People driving by Urban Thai Day Spa at 2016 Montrose Blvd will likely be shocked at the disturbing allegations being leveled against the business in a lawsuit. "There are things like this happening every day right under our nose," said attorney George Edwards, who has filed suit against the spa. The spa declined to comment.



Montrose-area Day spa facing lawsuit alleging sex attacks, forced labor, and human trafficking

What they're saying:

"You had your day to day people going in. You had women going in to get massages," said attorney Kim Bruno. "A lot of Johns knew they could go in and take advantage of individuals being trafficked in that space."

He's even listing suspected Johns as defendants in the litigation.

"They need to be identified," Edwards said. "They've already been sued. They will be named in the lawsuit after they are identified."

"She thought she was getting a trade skill to support her family," said Bruno, referring to a 40-year-old woman from Mexico who worked at the spa. We are not identifying her.

She told us one girl there threatened to cut her tongue out. She says her boss would put her with the most aggressive men, and she would get beaten.

The investigation into the spa is far from over.

"This matter remains under criminal investigation by HPD," said attorney Murtaza Sutarwalla. "This week, we made a referral to Texas Artorney General Ken Paxton's Office for a civil and criminal complaint on the state level."

The other side:

The spa declined to comment.