Law officers in Montgomery Co. trying to identify man seen violently throwing a cat into his truck

"I know some people are dog people and some people are cat people and I respect that," said Don Sauls. "But an animal is an animal and none of them should be treated in that kind of manner."

Like most pets, this 13-year-old cat, named Thor, is a big part of the Sauls family.

"He always stays by me and he hangs with me all the time, so he’s pretty much my buddy," Sauls said. "When I saw he had been thrown like that it infuriated me."

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night, something on their surveillance camera monitor caught Sauls wifes attention.

"The guy, before she knew it, he picked the cat up and threw it in the truck and took off, she couldn’t even get out here fast enough," said Sauls. "When he gets out of his vehicle, you can see eyes moving, there was a dog inside that truck no telling what happened to my animal after he got inside the truck."

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office is taking the crime seriously and is trying to get the video seen by as many eyes as possible.

"It’s just a sad situation. I’d certainly like the person that did that to pay for what he’s done," said Sauls. "We’re just praying he’s alright, I hope he is."

If you have any information that could help authorities, you can call (936) 760-5800 and select option 3. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.