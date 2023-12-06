Law enforcement warning residents about fake shipping alerts

Law enforcement agencies are warning residents about fake shipping alerts as the holiday season is here, and more items are being shipped to homes.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, cybercriminals are sending messages claiming lost or late packages via UPS, FedEx, and USPS.

Be sure to use caution in clicking any links that are provided.

Officials said some signs of a scam include:

- Unexpected delivery alerts

- Urgent claims of lost items

- Look for bad grammar and bad spelling

- Clickbait links for "resolving" issues

- Look at the sender's address and verify it matches with the organization.

You can also protect yourself by doing the following:

- Verify tracking numbers on official websites

- Contact the delivery service directly for confirmation

- Avoid clicking on suspicious links