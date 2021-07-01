Law enforcement officers will be out this weekend arresting those boating or driving under the influence

"We lead the nation in Harris County by alcohol and drug related fatalities every single year," said Sean Teare, Chief Prosecutor with the DA’s office. "It’s got to stop."

"Galveston Bay was the deadliest body of water with six fatalities last year," said Captain Jennifer Weaver with Texas Parks and Wildlife. "Lake Livingston and Lake Conroe were a close second with four apiece. Now out of those fatalities, alcohol was the leading contributing factor in 13% of those water fatalities."

"Last year, during this time, over the July 4th holiday, troopers across Texas issued approximately 40,000 citations and warnings to motorists across the state," said Lieutenant Craig Cummings with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

If you’re on a boat, remember boating under the influence carries the same penalty as driving under the influence. Also be sure to make a float plan.

"A float plan is a simple document that tells a friend or neighbor where you’re going and when you’ll be back," said Commander Mike Cortese with the U.S. Coast Guard. "The purpose, if we don’t know you’re missing, we’re not going to come looking for you."

"Even if it’s not your boat and you’re not going to be driving the boat, think about how you’re going to get to the boat and then drive home, don’t do it," Teare said. "Make your plans before you leave the house."