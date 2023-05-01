Expand / Collapse search

Latin Bites Kitchen in Houston: Menu features Peruvian, South American dishes

Houston
First look: Latin Bites Kitchen in Houston

FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez takes a look at the menu at Latin Bites Kitchen on Woodway Drive in Houston.

HOUSTON - Chef Carlos Ramos has been turning out incredible and authentic Peruvian food for more than a decade.

A visit to his restaurant Latin Bites Kitchen is like taking a tasting trip through his home country.

The menu features dozens of dishes that cover everything from pork to fish and ceviche to desserts.

The restaurant is located at 5709 Woodway Dr B, Houston, TX 77057.