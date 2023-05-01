Chef Carlos Ramos has been turning out incredible and authentic Peruvian food for more than a decade.

A visit to his restaurant Latin Bites Kitchen is like taking a tasting trip through his home country.

The menu features dozens of dishes that cover everything from pork to fish and ceviche to desserts.

The restaurant is located at 5709 Woodway Dr B, Houston, TX 77057.