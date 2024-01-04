The NFL on Thursday announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. NFL players and coaches voted on Dec. 29.

For the first time in three years, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league's best players at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. As in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Camping World Stadium. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $45, for Sunday's event, which will also be televised from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7-8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1 in the Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills. Announced in December, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature new and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring leading up to flag football on Sunday. For more information on the Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.

On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, will offer guests elevated hospitality packages for a one-of-a-kind experience at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including field access throughout the game, access to closed practice sessions, player introductions and premium seating to the game. Fans interested in tickets and hospitality packages can visit On Location's website at OnLocationExp.com/probowl.

Twenty-eight teams had at least one player selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster and 21 clubs had multiple players chosen as all-stars. The SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS led all teams with nine Pro Bowl selections while the BALTIMORE RAVENS and DALLAS COWBOYS each had seven players chosen. Five additional teams – the CLEVELAND BROWNS (five), DETROIT LIONS (five), KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (five), MIAMI DOLPHINS (six) and PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (six) – each placed at least five players on the Pro Bowl roster.



Representing the AFC quarterbacks are former NFL Most Valuable Players LAMAR JACKSON of the Baltimore Ravens (third Pro Bowl selection) and PATRICK MAHOMES of the Kansas City Chiefs (sixth-consecutive selection) as well as first-time selection TUA TAGOVAILOA of the Miami Dolphins. In the NFC, the league's top-two leaders in touchdown passes entering Week 18 – DAK PRESCOTT of the Dallas Cowboys (third selection) and BROCK PURDY of the San Francisco 49ers (first selection) – are joined by 15-year NFL veteran MATTHEW STAFFORD of the Los Angeles Rams (third selection).



Purdy and Tagovailoa are both designated as the starting quarterbacks on the initial roster, marking the first time that both starting quarterbacks on the initial Pro Bowl roster were first-time selections since the 2000 Pro Bowl following the 1999 season (Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner).



San Francisco's TRENT WILLIAMS was selected to his 11th Pro Bowl, the most among players chosen for the initial roster, becoming the eighth offensive lineman ever with at least 11 career Pro Bowl selections.



Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman AARON DONALD was selected to his 10th career Pro Bowl and is the only defensive lineman since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. He also joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White (13) and Bruce Smith (11) as the only defensive linemen since 1970 with 10 Pro Bowl selections.

Miami's TYREEK HILL was selected to his eighth Pro Bowl, becoming the first wide receiver ever to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight career seasons.

Indianapolis guard QUENTON NELSON became the fourth offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six career seasons, joining Zack Martin (who was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl this year), Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas and Richmond Webb.

Cincinnati's JA'MARR CHASE and Dallas' MICAH PARSONS each earned their third-consecutive Pro Bowl selections since entering the NFL in 2021 while the New York Jets' SAUCE GARDNER was selected to his second-straight Pro Bowl since being chosen No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.



Baltimore's JUSTIN TUCKER was selected to his seventh career Pro Bowl, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen for the most Pro Bowl selections by a kicker.

Kansas City's TRAVIS KELCE was chosen to his ninth Pro Bowl, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (14) and Jason Witten (11) for the most Pro Bowl selections among tight ends all-time.

San Francisco's KYLE JUSZCZYK was selected to his eighth Pro Bowl, the most ever by a fullback.

Twenty-eight of the players selected to the Pro Bowl today are first-time all-stars, including rookies SAM LAPORTA (Detroit), MARVIN MIMS (Denver), PUKA NACUA (Los Angeles Rams) and DEVON WITHERSPOON (Seattle).





