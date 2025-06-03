The Brief An overseas man admitted to making death threats against Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, attributing it to being drunk and losing a bet on the team. The threats, made after a poor May 10 game, led Astros owner Jim Crane to hire 24-hour security for McCullers and his family. Houston police say the suspect was apologetic; no charges have been filed at this time.



A man who made death threats directed at Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers admitted to investigators that he was drunk and upset that he had lost money betting on the team when he lashed out online.

Lance McCullers death threats

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Daikin Park on May 10, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Houston police say the man, who lives overseas, was recently identified.

He told HPD investigators he was frustrated and inebriated when he made the threats towards McCullers after a game between the Astros and Cincinnati Reds on May 10.

McCullers gave up seven earned runs in a third of an inning in the Astros 13-9 loss.

Astros owner Jim Crane hired 24-hour security for McCullers, his wife and two daughters after the threats.

Houston Police say the suspect was "apologetic" and asked police to pass along his apology to the McCullers family.

No charges have been filed, so the suspect will not be named.