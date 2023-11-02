Congratulations to Houston Astros legend Lance Berkman who will be inducted into the Class of 2024 Houston Sports Hall of Fame!

The Harris County – Houston Sports Authority announced Berkman was selected for induction on Thursday afternoon.

According to the HCHSA, Berkman's unwavering passion for baseball at every level and his undeniable impact on the city of Houston have unquestionably qualified him to be part of the distinguished 2024 Hall of Fame class.

"To be included with other great athletes who have competed here in the city of Houston, you can't really put words to it," said Berkman. "It's certainly a great honor to me, and getting to be in there with a couple of my former teammates is just the icing on the cake."

Berkman is from Waco, Texas, and spent the majority of his professional career in Texas, playing with the Astros from 1999-2010. He played for Rice University in college and helped lead the Owls to their inaugural College World Series appearance in 1997.

He was selected in the draft by the Astros in the same year, making his Major League Baseball debut in 1999. During his 12 seasons with Houston, Berkman became one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He boasted a .296 batting average, 326 home runs, and 1,090 runs batted in.

With five All-Star selections, Berkman earned a place among the Astros' "Killer B's," alongside Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, a group of players whose surnames started with the letter B.

"Lance Berkman's legendary impact made him a perfect addition to the 2024 class," said Daniel Gotera, Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Senior Director of Communications. "A proven clutch hitter, Lance was an integral part of the Astros playoff runs in the early 2000s and their first World Series team in 2005. ‘The Big Puma’ was one of the best to ever wear that uniform."

After leaving Houston, Berkman continued his career with two seasons spent with the New York Yankees, and one season each with St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. In 2011, he was honored as the NL Comeback Player of the Year and contributed to the Cardinals' World Series win.

Berkman signed a one-day contract with the Astros so he could formally retire as a member on April 5, 2014.

Beyond the baseball diamond, the six-time All-Star has dedicated himself to philanthropic and community-oriented initiatives by actively supporting various charitable organizations in Houston, leaving an enduring impact on the community.

Currently, Berkman serves as the head baseball coach at Houston Christian University (HCU), following coaching stints at the University of St. Thomas and Second Baptist School, where he led the team to a TAPPS State Title in 2016.