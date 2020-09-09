Lamar CISD School Board calling for $792.5 million bond on November ballot

article

The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District School Board is calling for a $792.5 million school bond on the November ballot.



According to the district, a 61-member Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee, composed of community members from across the District, met in April and May to study growth and demographic trends, and to review current and future needs.



Then in June, according to a flyer, the committee recommended the school board call a bond election.

The bond itself will be separated into four propositions on the November ballot:

Proposition A: New school facilities, renovations, school buses, safety and security, land - $645,228,684

Proposition B: Practice pools - $31,937,031

Proposition C: District Stadium and Land - $93,783,238

Proposition D: District Technology and Equipment - $21,582,000

According to a flyer on the district’s website, the 2020 bond is for new facilities and land, renovations, and safety and security. This will include High School #7, Junior High School #7, three new elementary schools, and interior and exterior improvements to campuses.



For a full breakdown of all the items being addressed, click here.



School district enrollment projections show student enrollment increasing to over 46,000 students by the year 2024. By the year 2029, projections have enrollment at over 61,000 students. The school district reported 2019 enrollment just over 35,000 students.

According to the school district, if all propositions pass, Lamar CISD residents with a taxable value of $75,000 could see an estimated debt service tax increase of approximately $5 a month or $60 a year after all bonds have been issued. The amount would increase above $60 a year with increase property valuation. Senior citizens, whose property taxes are frozen, will not be impacted.

Early voting begins on October 13 and runs until October 30.

Election Day is November 3.

