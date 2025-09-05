The Brief Witnesses saw a man lying in the middle of Lakewood Forest Drive and believed he was hit by a vehicle. Harris County authorities learned the man had been shot. Investigators are attempting to determine why he was in the area and who he might have been with.



A man was found lying in the road dead in northwest Harris County and investigators are working to determine how he got there.

Body found in the road

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jason Brown with the Homicide Division says deputies were called to the 11700 block of Lakewood Forest Drive after receiving a call about what was believed to be an auto-pedestrian accident.

Lakewood Forest Drive body found (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

According to authorities, witnesses saw a man lying in the road and thought he had been hit by a vehicle.

Traffic units were processing the scene when they learned the victim had been shot. Homicide units were called to the scene to investigate.

Sgt. Brown reports they are attempting to contact the man's family to find out how he ended up in the area and who he might have been with.

The Medical Examiner's Office was also called to the scene.