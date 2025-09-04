Houston Fifth Ward: Man, teen arrested in shooting of another teen; suspects' uncle wanted

The Brief Police say a 16-year-old was struck by an SUV and shot on July 30. Records allege Nicolaos Cueller struck the teen with the vehicle, then his juvenile nephew shot the victim. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A 16-year-old boy is among two people who have been arrested for a shooting incident that injured another teen. Houston Police are now looking for the suspects' uncle in connection to this incident.

Houston Fifth Ward: Man wanted in teen's July shooting

What we know:

The shooting reportedly happened on July 30 in the 4900 block of Oats Street, near the East Freeway and Waco Street.

According to Houston PD, the white SUV shown in the video above struck the teen, after which the 16-year-old victim was shot.

The incident reportedly happened after an argument.

In an update on Wednesday, police said another 16-year-old was taken into custody for this incident. They've since started looking for two other men in connection: 25-year-old Julian Cuellar and 40-year-old Nicolaos Cuellar.

According to Harris County court records, Julian Cuellar is now in custody on an aggravated assault charge. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Nicolaos Cuellar is not in custody at this time, according to records. He is also charged with aggravated assault.

What led up to the incident?

Dig deeper:

According to court records for Julian Cuellar, Nicolaos called an HPD investigator after the investigator spoke to his girlfriend.

Records say Nicolaos borrowed his girlfriend's SUV and drove to his mother's house the morning of July 30.

Nicolaos Rafael Cuellar (Photo credits: Houston Police Department)

Nicoloas allegedly said he saw his nephews, Julian and the 16-year-old suspect, standing in the front yard holding guns. Records say the two asked Nicoloas to "roll around the block" to find a person who was throwing rocks, breaking windows at the home.

Julian and the teen got into the SUV, then, when Nicolaos saw the person they were looking for, he reportedly admitted to striking the teen with the vehicle. After that, the 16-year-old suspect allegedly shot the teen with a shotgun.

What we don't know:

The teen suspect has not been identified.

There is no information on the shooting victim's current condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips on Nicolaos Cuellar's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)