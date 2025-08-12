Houston police seek public's help finding SUV involved in shooting of teen

The Brief A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle and shot on Oats Street in Houston. Police are asking for the public's help to identify a white Chevrolet SUV. The vehicle's license plate number and other identifying details are unknown.



Houston Police Department officers are asking for your help identifying the owner of an SUV in connection to the shooting of a teen.

Oats Street Shooting

What we know:

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Oats Street on July 30.

According to Houston PD, the white SUV shown in the video above struck the teen, after which the 16-year-old victim was shot.

The incident reportedly happened after an argument.

The SUV appears to be a white Chevrolet.

What we don't know:

No other identifying information, including a license plate number, was provided for the SUV.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the fatal incident is urged to reach out to the Houston Police Department.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the teen's status. The teen remains hospitalized.