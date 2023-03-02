The Lake Jackson Police Department says officers fatally shot a man who charged at officers with a knife after a chase.

The shooting occurred near CR 192 and CR 193, but police say the incident began at a Lake Jackson school.

MORE: HPD patrol car crashes into parked vehicle in Third Ward, causes thousands in damage

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, officials say police and Lake Jackson EMS responded to a call about a man who was in a dumpster on OM Roberts Elementary School's property.

Police say, before they arrived, the man stole a truck from someone nearby, and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, police say the suspect rammed a police vehicle and attempted to run over an officer.

Texas DPS deployed spikes near CR 192 and CR 193, and the suspect crashed shortly after, police say.

According to Lake Jackson PD, the officers approached to check on him, but he quickly got out of the vehicle and charged at two officers with a large blade knife.

MORE: Man accused of attacking La Marque officers, trying to steal police vehicle

The suspect was fatally shot by officers, the department says. His identity has not been released.

As is standard, the Lake Jackson officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, along with the Lake Jackson Police Department.