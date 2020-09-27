Lake Jackson city residents receiving free water during boil water order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County after a deadly amoeba was found in the City of Lake Jackson’s water supply.



On Sunday, city volunteers handed out cases of free water to those in need. For more than three days, people in Lake Jackson haven’t had safe drinking water.



Late Saturday night, the “Do-Not-Use” advisory was lifted for the City of Lake Jackson. However, a boil water order remains in effect.

“We have water, but frankly I’m not so sure I want to use it,” said Jim Gooris.



“They cleared us, but we’re still afraid to drink it,” said Scott, a Lake Jackson resident.



On September 8, 6-year-old Josiah Mcintyre died from a brain-eating amoeba in Lake Jackson. Since then, three out of 11 water samples across the city have tested positive for the amoeba, including a water hose outside the boy’s home, a civic center fountain, and a fire hydrant.

“I think we have another week, maybe more, [of this],” said Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple. “We have a lot of testing going on. We’re going through a conversion process right now, where we’re going through a burnout.”



Governor Greg Abbott provided a written statement after issuing a disaster declaration Sunday for Brazoria County.



"The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community."

Mayor Sipple helped give residents free cases of water Sunday. We’re told residents will be allowed to receive one free case of water per-day until the situation is resolved.



“We’re super chlorinating it,” said Sipple. “We’ve got to get all of that water flushed out and replaced. We’ve got a little bit to go.”



Free cases of water are available at Brazosport College every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the water is clean.



“We’re praying that everything is being taken care of,” said Scott. “Keep our fingers crossed.”