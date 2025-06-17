Lake Houston search: Woman reportedly missing after falling off jet ski
HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department is searching Lake Houston for a woman who reportedly fell off of a jet ski and is unaccounted for.
Lake Houston search for missing woman
What we know:
Around 1:21p.m. Tuesday, HFD received a call from someone at the boat ramp who stated that a 20-year-old woman fell off a jet ski and was unaccounted for.
HFD is searching for the missing woman in Lake Houston near Sonnier Street.
What we don't know:
It’s not known if the missing woman was wearing a life jacket. Her identity has not been released.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department.