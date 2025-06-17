The Brief A woman is reportedly missing after falling off a jet ski in Lake Houston. An HFD crew is searching Lake Houston. It's not known if she was wearing a life jacket.



The Houston Fire Department is searching Lake Houston for a woman who reportedly fell off of a jet ski and is unaccounted for.

Lake Houston search for missing woman

What we know:

Around 1:21p.m. Tuesday, HFD received a call from someone at the boat ramp who stated that a 20-year-old woman fell off a jet ski and was unaccounted for.

HFD is searching for the missing woman in Lake Houston near Sonnier Street.

What we don't know:

It’s not known if the missing woman was wearing a life jacket. Her identity has not been released.