Houston apartment roof collapses as firefighters battle 2-alarm fire

Houston Fire Department units battled a two-alarm fire in the Kingwood-area which left a roof collapsed, according to authorities.

Apartment fire on Lake Hills Drive

What we know:

Captain Sedrick Robinette says the department received a call around 3 a.m. about a fire in the 2100 block of Lake Hills Drive.

When they arrived, firefighters could see heavy flames coming from one of the buildings. There was brief concern about finding a water supply. However, once one was established, firefighters were able to begin putting out the flames.

While they were battling the fire, a portion of the roof collapsed, causing firefighters to retreat, said Capt. Robinette.

After a primary search, HFD found no one inside the building. No injuries were reported by residents.

According to Capt. Robinette, they were able to get the fire under control.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire or where it originated from.