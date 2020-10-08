Lake Charles evacuee living in Houston hotels since Hurricane Laura destroyed her home

A Lake Charles woman has been living in the Houston area since Hurricane Laura destroyed her home in late August. With the threat of Hurricane Delta barreling towards the Gulf once again, the woman is now considering moving to the Bayou City permanently.

It’s the beginning of a new chapter for Brynell Johnson and her family. She, her husband, and her two young boys evacuated from Lake Charles to Texas a few days before Hurricane Laura made landfall and destroyed their home at the end of August.

Since then, the family’s been living week-by-week at whichever Houston-area hotel will take them.

"Money’s getting tight paying for a hotel room and it's not cheap, it’s not," Johnson said.

To make matters worse, about two weeks ago, Johnson was laid off from her job as a psychiatric tech at a local hospital in Lake Charles.

"We’re looking for jobs. We’re looking for places to live. We’re just looking to relocate and start our lives over in a fresh new place, environment," Johnson said.

About a week ago, Johnson says she went back to Lake Charles to examine the damage, only to realize nothing inside her home was salvageable.

"My son’s bedroom is actually in the living room. All the windows in my living room and his bedroom are busted open, which is continuously getting rained on. And all my furniture that could’ve been saved, can’t be saved because we can’t find a storage," Johnson said.

Her only option now is to start over from scratch in Houston.

"With Hurricane Delta heading this way, we’re getting phone calls from people asking for rooms and everything and they’re really not able to find rooms to stay in. The only thing we can really do is hope for the best," Johnson said.