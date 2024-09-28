Lacaya Bell was reported missing in Bexar County and, according to the sheriff, her vehicle was seen in the Houston area on Friday.

Bell, 34, has been missing since Monday and her phone keeps going straight to voicemail when family tries to call her. Bell is expecting a child, her family says.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lacaya Bell (Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Bell has not reported to work or attempted to pick up her paycheck.

She is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and a tongue piercing.

Her vehicle with the Texas license plate TBL6608 was seen in the Houston area.

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)-335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.