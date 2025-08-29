Labor Day travel: TSA banned items changes, 17.4 million believed to fly

The Brief The TSA predicts 17.4 million people will travel by air for Labor Day weekend. TSA has made a few changes to what you can or can not pack in your checked bags and has opened "family lanes" to help those traveling with children. Family lanes are not available at Houston airports yet, but are open in several other cities.



The Transportation Security Administration projects a record 17.4 million people will travel by air over this Labor Day weekend, as travelers enjoy lower airfares and hotel prices.

However, there are some changes to know before you go through TSA security.

Changes at TSA: What you can pack, lanes

What we know:

First, you no longer have to remove your shoes and some hair styling tools can no longer be packed in a checked bag.

Cordless curling irons and straightening irons that use lithium batteries or gas cartridges are banned from checked bags because they can be a fire hazard. They can be packed in carry-on bags as long as they have a safety cover that prevents them from being activated.

People traveling with children under age 12 can now utilize new TSA Family Lanes at certain airports, as part of Homeland Security’s new Families on the Fly program.

What they're saying:

Melissa Bykofsky with BabyCenter.com explained the new family lanes will help parents who often travel with a lot of gear for their kids, such as a stroller, car seat, snacks, tablets, toys, drinks, etc.

"These lines are designated for families with children under 12 years old to help them get through security a little easier, with all of the stuff that they bring. So there are going to be designated TSA officers who are going to be trained in customer service, as well as security protocols," she explained.

"When I go through the airport, I only traveled with my child one time when they were 2, and it’s definitely a big stress for me. We had so many bags and the stroller and I felt very rushed by the customer behind me who didn’t have a young family," said Bykofsky. "And I was just nervous going through the process. They’re saying it’s intended to relieve that stress."

Are family lanes at Houston airports?

The family lanes are not located at the IAH or Hobby Airports in Houston yet, but have been rolled out at airports in these cities: Orlando, Charlotte, Orange County, CA, Honolulu, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Providence, and Tampa.

Other ways to get through TSA security

What we know:

TSA is also now offering Honor Lanes for military members to go through security more efficiently at some airports, including in Austin and El Paso in Texas.

Children under age 12 can join their parents with TSA PreCheck for free, while children ages 13 to 17 can also join free as long as an indicator appears on the boarding pass.

TSA is offering a discount for new PreCheck enrollees through Oct. 31, 2025.

Two people, who don’t have to be related, who sign up together through CLEAR or IDEMIA can get $15 off while families of four can get $30 off. Enrolling in PreCheck is free for Gold Star families who lost a family member in military service.