La Porte ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education, according to a release.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

School officials said this is the third consecutive year for La Porte ISD to receive the honor.

"We put an emphasis on the arts from the time students enter school, and the vast majority of our students have received at least some level of music education in La Porte ISD," said Matthew Burke, La Porte ISD’s Director of Performing and Visual Arts. "We are pleased to be recognized with this designation."

To qualify for the designation, La Porte ISD was required to meet certain thresholds in music funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas reviewed the submissions.

Officials stated that all La Porte ISD elementary students receive music education. More than 80% of La Porte students between grades 6-12 are educated in music.