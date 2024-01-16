La Porte OEM reports flaring at LyondellBasell chemical facility

A Community Awareness Emergency Response was sent out by the La Porte Office of Emergency Management due to an incident at a chemical company on Tuesday.

According to LyondellBasell in La Porte, a Process Upset incident occurred at their facility at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road around 2:24 p.m.

The business reports flaring will be noticeable in the community, and they are working with local officials to resolve the issues.

No other information has been shared at this time. The company says they will provide updates when needed.