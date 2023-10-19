Kyle police arrest Houston man for attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old girl

article

Kyle police say a Houston man is under arrest for trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say they got a call on Wednesday, October 11 around 10:24 p.m. about a suspicious man trying to get a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle in the 200 block of Waterloo Drive.

Police say the man followed as the girl ran to a nearby house for help. The homeowner took the teen inside, locked the door and called 911.

Police say the man tried to get inside the house, without success, before leaving the area.

When police arrived, the homeowner and victim were able to give police an accurate description and Ring doorbell footage of the man and his vehicle.

Using this information, Kyle police tracked down the vehicle and the suspect in the immediate area. It turned out that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Houston.

38-year-old Jerome Ivery of Houston was arrested and charged with Attempted Kidnapping, Attempted Burglary, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

"We are incredibly proud of the bravery shown by this young girl in the face of danger. The swift action taken by both her and the resident who provided her safety is admirable and commendable," said Dr. Jeff Barnett, Kyle Chief of Police. "Our Kyle Police Officers responded quickly, took decisive action and were able to swiftly apprehend this potentially dangerous suspect. I want to thank our officers, and everyone involved in the incident for their action in preventing further harm."