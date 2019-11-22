Known guitar enthusiast killed while trying to prevent pawn shop robbery

Houston Police are asking for your help to locate the two men who shot and killed a customer during a robbery of a pawn shop.

Austin Thomerson was known to visit pawn shops across Houston, to shop for musical instruments.

“The fact that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time is just horrifying and shocking," says Liz Wittrock, a friend of Thomerson.

It was all caught on camera. On Wednesday evening, two black men with hoodies and masks came in to rob the EZ Pawnshop on the 6000 block of Bellaire Blvd.

Employees took cover as the men ran to the back of the store, but Austin Thomerson, who had a license to carry drew his weapon and exchanged fire with the robbers. Thomerson, a well-known guitar enthusiast, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“That’s really the main reason he carried a gun was that he knew that those were dangerous, could be dangerous situations, and he wanted to be prepared as he could for something like that to happen," says Wittrock of Rockin Robin guitar shop.

She tells FOX 26 Thomerson worked there during the ’90s before he opened his own music shop.

Thomerson’s death has hit the music community in Houston hard, especially for Wittrock who knew him all her life.

“It is just this big family it’s just gonna be a huge impact. We all want them found and it’s just nuts they’re right that they’re out there living their lives and he’s gone.“

If you recognize the men please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, a $5,000 reward is being offered.