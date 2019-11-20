Man with concealed handgun injured while trying to prevent robbery at Bellaire pawn shop: HPD

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a southwest Houston pawn shop.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bellaire.

According to police, two males wearing masks with guns entered the pawn shop. A customer apparently had a concealed handgun. He exchanged gunfire with the suspects before being struck in the chest.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. It is unknown if either of the suspects were shot. They are still on the run.

This is a developing story.