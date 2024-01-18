Klein ISD offering free tax prep assistance for taxpayers

Klein ISD students in the Accounting & Financial Services Pathway have been certified to act as tax preparers through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and will be available to help local taxpayers.

The students are part of the Career and Technical Education program in the district and the VITA program offers free tax assistance to individuals with an income of $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and Limited English-speaking taxpayers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Klein ISD

According to the district, services are open at Klein Oak High School and Klein Cain High School.

There will also be a community tax day on Feb 24 at Klein Multipurpose Center hosted by students from both Klein Oak and Klein Cain.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

To schedule an appointment at your preferred location, email the following addresses based on the respective campus:

Applicants are reminded to bring the necessary tax preparation documentation, including government-issued photo ID, Social Security cards, and/or ITIN cards for all family members, W-2s for all 2023 jobs held, documents reflecting any other income, and records of expenses (e.g., real estate taxes, mortgage interest paid, etc.).