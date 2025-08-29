Two Klein ISD siblings diagnosed with tuberculosis, district confirms

The Brief The students are receiving treatment and will not return to campus until cleared by health officials. Students and staff members have been contacted if they had "prolonged close contact" with the students. Tuberculosis can usually be cured with antibiotics.



Klein ISD: Students diagnosed with tuberculosis

What we know:

According to a letter from Klein ISD officials, two siblings who attend Klein Cain High School tested positive for active tuberculosis (TB). The school was notified on Friday.

The students are said to be receiving treatment. They are not on campus, and they will not return until a physician or Harris County Public Health (HCPH) clears them to do so.

Klein Cain students and staff members have been contacted by the school if they had "prolonged close contact" with the students while their conditions were contagious. The district says those who were contacted by the school may be notified later by HCPH.

The district letter emphasizes that any families who were not contacted by the school have not been referred to HCPH at this time as a potential close contact. As HCPH continues its contact tracing process, more students may be notified.

What we don't know:

The students who tested positive will not be named due to privacy laws, according to Klein ISD.

What is tuberculosis?

Dig deeper:

According to Medline Plus with the National Library of Medicine, tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that tends to target a person's lungs.

Tuberculosis can usually be cured with antibiotics.

The disease can spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or sings. It doesn't spread through kissing, touching, or sharing food.

According to Klein ISD, TB can typically be transmitted in "prolonged, closed contact in an enclosed setting." The disease can't spread by someone walking in a hallway.

Symptoms include the following, according to Medline Plus:

Chills and fever

Night sweats (heavy sweating during sleep)

Losing weight without trying

Loss of appetite

Weakness or fatigue