Klein Forest High School evacuated after bomb threat; student in custody

A Klein Forest High School student is in custody after making a bomb threat that required the school to be evacuated on Thursday morning, district officials say.

Klein ISD says all students and staff are safe, and Klein Forest students are now being dismissed.

Families who wish to pick up their students may do so at the school.

Klein Forest High School was evacuated after a threat on September 15, 2022.

Klein ISD police and other agencies responded to the school Thursday to investigate the threat and conduct a search of the building.

The district first posted a notice about the evacuation on Twitter around 9 a.m. and asked parents not to go to the school. Around 10 a.m., the school said parents could go pick up their students from Klein Forest.