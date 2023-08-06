Klein fire: Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm afternoon fire, cause under investigation

Klein firefighters battled a two-alarm afternoon fire that sparked up on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Klein Fire Department, the fire sparked up just before 2:15 p.m. in the Westbourne subdivision, west of State Highway 249.

When firefighters arrived, they initially attacked the fire with heavy fire coming through the roof of one home.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Klein Fire Department)

It was also learned that a second home had flames touching it as well as an adjacent fence, and a second alarm was later called.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Harris County Marshal's Office.