Harris County animal cruelty suspect arrested, allegedly ran over kitten

Harris County Constable Precinct 1's Office arrested the woman allegedly caught on video running over a kitten in the Huffman area.

Constable Alan Rosen reports Lucie Siewe, 49, was arrested at her home in Humble by deputies with Constable Precinct One’s Animal Cruelty Unit on Friday and charged with two counts of cruelty to an animal.

According to officials, the kitten was left along a road along Lake Houston in late July near FM 1960 and Crosby Huffman Road.

Video shared by Constable Rosen by a witness shows a woman apparently leaving the kitten and food on the roadway near Lake Houston, then driving off and running the kitten over.

The kitten suffered from broken bones and internal injuries, authorities say. Constable Rosen states the 3-month-old kitten is recovering with the HSPCA after undergoing survey and treatment for multiple bone fractures and a deep leg wound.

Constable Rosen's Office were assisted by the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"There is a right way and a wrong way to treat animals and this way was not only wrong, but criminal," Constable Alan Rosen said. "We know that for many people, pets are family and this should have never happened. If she did not want the kitten, there were plenty of ways to put it up for adoption."